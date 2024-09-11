Fear grows

The trade and business sectors have lost two days Culiacan due to the psychosis caused by alleged clashes between criminal groups. The only version of alleged clashes in the vicinity of Culiacan forced businesses to close their doors. The fear and distrust of citizens is palpable among the people of Sinaloa.

A sure cry

Gerardo Vargas Landeros, mayor of Ahome, has already warned: no narcocorridos or alcohol on the esplanade of City Hall during the Cry of Independence. In addition, he guaranteed security with all public forces maintaining order, from the Municipal Police to the Army. So, with the cards on the table, everyone is invited.

Birds of ill omen

The mayor of Mazatlán, Edgar González, says that the violent events that occurred in Culiacán on Monday were taken advantage of by users of local Facebook pages to instill fear in the population by publishing news that does not correspond to the reality of the port. The cyber police have the case under investigation, we will see if those responsible are brought to justice.

Tranquillity

The mayor of Guasave He acknowledged that calm prevails in the region, despite the violent acts that have been taking place this week in the state capital. He assured that he has not yet been notified that more security will be sent for this reason. Martín Ahumada asked people to remain calm and not to be fooled by fake news that is spreading on social media.

One after another

If low sales were a problem that was increasing in the Évora region, now businessmen must be alert to a wave of scams that have been recorded, denounced the president of the Canaco del ÉvoraLuis Alfredo López Apocada. In light of this, he warned merchants to be alert and to report the situation because it is on the rise.

We recommend you read: