Fear for the disappearance of two Venetian boys. Since Saturday evening there has been no news of two 22-year-olds, Giulia Cecchettin and Filippo Turetta, the girl’s ex-boyfriend. The young people have disappeared and their cell phones are turned off. The girl is from Vigonovo, in the province of Venice, while he is from Torreglia, in the province of Padua. Both are engineering students at the University of Padua. Their relationship would have ended last August but the two remained on good terms.

According to what was reconstructed by Corriere del Veneto, the two 22-year-olds met on Saturday evening, November 11th. The young woman left the house around 6pm and got into Turetta’s black Fiat Punto. They were last seen sitting at the McDonald’s tables inside the Nave De Vero shopping center in Marghera at around 8pm.

There has been no news of the girl since 10.43pm the same evening, when she sent a last message to her sister. «My sister and I exchanged messages all evening, she was calm as always, we were talking about clothes. After 10.43pm she no longer answered the phone and since then there has been no news from her”, said Giulia’s sister.

According to initial investigations, Filippo Turetta’s phone was connected for the last time on Saturday evening around 11pm to a cell phone in the municipality of Fossò, therefore not far from where the girl lives with her family.