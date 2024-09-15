WASHINGTON. Two months later the attempted murder at Butler’s rallyin Pennsylvania, America and Donald Trump relive the nightmare of an attackThe scene is the luxurious Trump International Golf Course in West Palm Beacha 15-minute drive from Mar-a-Lago. The tycoon is on the course – between holes 5 and 6 – with his inseparable friend Steve Witkoff. There is no political staff, resting after three days between Nevada, Arizona and Utah. There is the secret service escorting him as always.

It is not yet 1.30pm when the advanced agents, those who move to “clean” the land and clear it of potential dangers, they notice the barrel of a rifle sticking out from behind a row of trees. There is a man stationed outside the perimeter of the camp, beyond the fence. Several shots are fired by the officers, while the operation to secure the tycoon is immediately launched. He is taken on a golf cart and to a safe place. The convoy that will take him to the residence of Mar a Lago will leave the camp only after a few hours. In the meantime, for safety, the offices of the tycoon’s electoral campaign are closed.



Sheriff Ric L. Bradshaw, shows a photo of an AK-style rifle with a scope and bags found by the Secret Service at the Trump International Golf Club

The man is located between 365 and 460 meters from Donald Trump. He has an Ak-47 rifle with a scope and ballistics experts immediately dispute the note released in the early afternoon by Steven Cheung, Trump’s spokesman and the first to speak of a shooting near the golf club, claiming that the former president was never in danger. The attacker dodged the shots and disappeared, leaving two backpacks hanging on the fence. The officers found a Go-Pro camera and the rifle. A witness saw him leap out of the woods and into a black Nissan SUV. Having heard the shots a few moments before, he had the presence of mind to take the license plate, photograph the car and observe the features of the individual. From his testimony the search began, the area around the golf course was sealed off: roads and access to West Palm Beach were closed. Less than an hour later, a patrol intercepted the Nissan on Interstate 95 in Martin County.. The car was searched, no signs of explosives were found.





The man was stopped and taken to the police station where the FBI, which mobilized resources and deployed personnel in the field, took control of the investigation. Investigators have not released the identity of the suspect.but three investigative sources told theAp That The attacker is called Ryan Wesley Routh. Palm Beach Sheriff William Snyder said the man in custody was calm and did not make a statement.

“I’m safe, I’m fine. Nothing will stop me, I will never give up”Trump instead reacted once he was safe by sending an email message to supporters. Immediately President Biden and Vice President and White House candidate Kamala Harris were also informed of the incident. They said they were “relieved to know he is safe.” In a post on X, Harris added that “violence has no place in America.”

The first to speak with Trump was Senator Lindsey GrahamJD Vance spoke to him before news of the shooting became public: “I found him in good spirits.” “I’m happy to be alive,” Trump said speaking to the NBC.

The episode comes two months after the attack in Butler, Pennsylvania where Trump was holding a rally. It was grazed in the right ear and the shooter, the 20 year old Thomas Crookspositioned on a nearby roof outside the security perimeter, he was killed by Secret Service agents. He was killed in the shootout Corey Buyer, 50-year-old former firefighter. Following the attack, the director of the Secret Service, Kimberly Cheatle resigns under bipartisan pressure from Congress. Yesterday in Florida the presence of the Secret Service was limitedPalm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said the golf course would be further secured if Trump were president. He was referring to the area of ​​brush and vegetation surrounding the course that was effectively outside the security perimeter. Some Republican congressmen have already asked that the heads of the Secret Service appear before Congress to explain what happened..

Yesterday Trump’s agenda was clear of official commitments, after two days spent in the West between Nevada, Arizona and concluded with a fundraising event in Utah. However, in the morning the Republican candidate had given up on throwing himself into the social media arena. In a post on Truth she wrote «I hate Taylor Swift». The singer on Tuesday night has publicly endorsed Kamala Harris. A survey released yesterday by the ABC revealed that its impact to date is residual. The poll also shows that 56% of Americans believe Harris won the debate. There has been no shift in potential votes. The race remains balanced and tight, especially in the seven key states. And now the new attack on Trump is yet another “Surprise” in a campaign that is increasingly taking on historic overtones.