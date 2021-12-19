Great fear for Tommaso Zorzi. The winner of the GF Vip 5 was the victim of a theft in his Milan apartment, where some designer bags were allegedly stolen. After the leak, Zorzi intervened to reassure everyone, saying he was fine, despite what happened.

Misadventure for Tommaso Zorzi. The winner of the Big Brother Vip 5, now engaged as judge of the broadcast “Drag Race Italia”, has suffered a theft within his apartment from Milan, known in part to followers for the many videos shot inside by the influencer. The news began to circulate on the web last night and, shortly after, was confirmed by the person concerned.

According to a first reconstruction, possible through the information that circulated on the net, i thieves would have broken intoapartment from Tommaso Zorzi and they would be able to take away a lot of booty. In fact, among the stolen items, the thieves were also able to take some bags from brand (Hermes and Birkin), certainly worth a few thousand euros.

Tommaso Zorzi: the post on theft

After the news spread on the web, many of the fans of Tommaso Zorzi they wondered if the theft had really happened or if it were yet another fake news. That’s why the influencer wanted to do a post in which he confirmed that, unfortunately, it was victim of an theft in his apartment of Milan.

Read also: GF Vip, Tommaso Zorzi: check another flirt

Tommaso Zorzi, however, he wanted to reassure everyone, specifying that, in addition to the great fright for the situation, fortunately she is fine:

“Considered the leak news, I wanted to personally reassure you about the situation. Unfortunately I suffered a theft in my apartment to Milan. Fortunately we are all fine. I thank the police for their timely intervention and the work they are doing at the moment “.

Tommaso Zorzi shares his apartment from Milan with the two pets he is very fond of: Guild, a dachshund he often talked about in the house of the GF vip, and the cat Priscilla, latest arrival in the family and already in the hearts of Zorzi and all his fans. While waiting to know more about what happened, the most important thing is that there were no serious consequences!