Los Angeles (AFP)

Greek giant Yannis Antetokounmpo suffered a wrist injury during the Milwaukee Bucks’ 12th consecutive victory in the NBA, which came at the expense of its host Chicago Bulls 112-100.

Antetokounmpo left the game at the beginning of the second quarter, after he hit the basket support, after he was trying to make a save.

An initial medical report from Bucks said that his player suffered from a sprain in the right wrist, and his coach, Mike Bodenholzer, added that the reports were “encouraging, and the x-ray examination was clean. He has a sprain. We will see how he feels in the coming days to assess his condition.

Yannis is supposed to lead the Eastern Region team in the All-Star match on Sunday against the Western team led by LeBron James.

Antetokounmpo’s injury overshadowed another remarkable performance by Milwaukee, who ranks second in the Eastern Conference, behind leaders Boston, with a record of 41-17.

Brook Lopez led the 2021 champion to victory, scoring 33 points and 7 rebounds, while Jevon Carter contributed 22, inflicting a sixth consecutive loss on the Bulls.

In Phoenix, newcomer Kevin Durant sat in the front row and watched his Suns lose at home to the Los Angeles Clippers 116-107.

Durant was officially introduced to the Phoenix fans during a press conference, where he announced that the club was close to ending their long-awaited title drought. “I think we have all the ingredients to be successful,” he said.

But later on the field, the Suns struggled against a brilliant Clippers, with Paul George and Terrence Mann scoring 26 points.

The Clippers advanced to fourth place in the Western Region (33-28), in front of the fifth Suns (32-28).

The Washington Wizards achieved a wonderful late comeback away from home to drop the Minnesota Timberwolves 114-106, and Wizards star Bradley Bell scored more than 30 points for the third time in four games, after he finished the confrontation with 35 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists.