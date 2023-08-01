Since the age of 20 Suzanne Somers has been grappling with a continuous fight against cancer: recently, at the age of 76, yet another diagnosis

An ordeal that has accompanied her for decades and that shows no sign of leaving her alone. Suzanne Somers, star of US television and cinema, announced together with her husband that in this period she found herself once again battling cancer. At the age of 76, she also declared that she wanted to take a break from work to carry on the fight as best she could.

Born in California in 1946, Suzanne Somers became famous practically all over the world thanks to some roles played in TV series and films that achieved great success.

The most famous one is certainly the role of Chrissy in the show “Three hearts for rent“, in which she worked from 1977 to 1981 and which also earned her a nomination for the Golden Globes.

Then he also starred in “A blonde for dad” from 1991 to 1998. In 2003, thanks to the success obtained above all for these two interpretations, he obtained a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

TV but not only. In fact, she also appeared in the music video for the song Liberian girl by Michael Jackson and in highly successful films such as American Graffiti in 1973, in the same year, she in A 44 Magnum for Inspector Callaghan with Clint Eastwood. In 1980 she starred opposite Donald Sutherland in Nothing Personal.

The ordeal of Suzanne Somers

Credit: Page Six

While Suzanne Somers’ life has been filled with good fortune and success, it has also been filled with problemsespecially of Health.

At the age of 20 he discovered he had one endometrial hyperplasiaa condition that precedes cancer or a malignant tumor of the endometrium.

When she was 30, however, she found herself facing a skin cancer. While when she was 54 she discovered she had a breast cancer.

Today the actress has 76 years old and as announced by her husband, 87-year-old producer Alan Hamel, she found herself facing again a battle with canceryet another.

He faced cancer yet again. Doctors told her on June 6 that she was in remission, but the cancer is delicate and we will now be monitoring everything closely.

In order not to leave anything to chance, the actress announced hers temporary retirement from the scene. In order to focus on the disease and push it away again, as she always has until now.

The secret of this resistance to disease, explained Suzanne, is undoubtedly the fact that she has always lived one healthy lifecompletely free of chemicals, and that I have never underestimated the prevention.