Francesco Facchinetti’s wife fell from the horse, which then passed over her head with a hoof: anxiety and fear for the singer

A very bad misadventure happened last Wednesday in Francesco Facchinetti and, above all, to his wife Wilma Faissol. The two were out for a horseback ride when the 39-year-old Brazilian model fell and the animal stepped on her head with a hoof. The misfortune, which could have turned into a tragedy, also continued in the hospital.

Credit: ladyfacchinetti – Instagram

The not particularly positive moment for Francesco Facchinetti’s family continues. A few months ago, the one who had become famous in the early 2000s with the name of Dj Francesco and with the “Song of the Captain“, He got involved with some kind of brawl with Conor McGregor.

The Irish MMA champion athlete had it attacked punched at a dinner following an event they both attended.

This time, however, the misadventure has hit the most his wife Wilma.

She and Francesco had gone out on Wednesday afternoon for one Horse ridewhen the woman is fall from the animal impacting violently on the ground.

In the fall the Brazilian has lost the helmetwhich according to what she wrote herself on social media has unfastened, thus remaining bareheaded when the horse passed her above the head with a hoof.

The words of Wilma and Francesco Facchinetti

Credit: ladyfacchinetti – Instagram

Immediately the singer and entrepreneur took his wife to the first aid of Desio. The woman presented severe pain in the head, dizziness, a cut behind her neck and one under her chin.

There, the doctors put Wilma on hold, explaining that before doing anything they had to do a CT scan. And that to make a tac there was from wait 6 hours.

In agreement with the trusted doctors, Facchinetti brought Wilma a homewhere, however, the 39-year-old felt ill again. At that moment the decision to return to the hospital, but this time a Cantù.

Credit: frafacchinetti – Instagram

Wilma has been there hospitalized with a concussion and treated for the trauma suffered. Yesterday, Thursday, the woman was able go back homewhere he will have to rest for a long time before returning to peak conditions.

Yesterday, among other things, was also the birthday of Wilma and in this difficult moment Francesco was closer than ever.