Still apprehensive about Pope Francis: new checks at the Gemelli polyclinic

Around 10.40, Pope francesco entered the Gemelli Polyclinic for a checkup visit. This is what ANSA has learned from qualified sources. According to what is learned, Bergoglio it would be at Cemi, the Center for Aging Medicine of the university polyclinic.

Last March, Pope Francis was hospitalized in Gemelli for a few days following a respiratory infection. Tuesday is not the day of hearings and there would be no apprehension from the Vatican, confirming that it is only about checks. Furthermore, the audience with tomorrow’s Pellegrini is confirmed.

READ ALSO: “Heart and respiratory problems”, the world is worried about the Pope

Subscribe to the newsletter

