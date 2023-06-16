A British young man who was visiting friends in our country has disappeared from the face of the earth for days. It concerns 20-year-old Thomas Delafay from Plymouth, known to his friends as Tiger. The boy became psychotic at a house party at Hoorn after he had used too many drugs, says his friend who was with him. “We are very concerned.”
