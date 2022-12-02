Luisa Montiformer lady of Men and women, was rushed to the hospital. Immediately the followers were concerned, sending her support and messages of affection. Fortunately, the former competitor of Maria De Filippi’s program herself reassured everyone after the visits.

Through his Instagram stories, published directly byhospitalLuisa Monti said:

This morning we had a good scare, especially Salvio. From what they told me, I was no longer able to speak, I was no longer able to move and they took me to the hospital with 118. I did the tac and all the tests. It is assumed that I had syncope.

The former lady then explained that all the exams gave negative outcome and admitted that she was responsible for what happened to her, since in the last period she has “pulled the string a little too far“.

She has been very busy with wedding preparations with hers Salvio Calabretta, the former knight who he met thanks to Men and Women. The two will get married on next December 7th.

Luisa Monti and breast cancer

Luisa Monti had already been forced to postpone the wedding due to breast cancer. She fought with all of herself, she underwent treatment, she saw her body change, as well as her life, but she always showed herself with a smile. And at every step, next to the former lady there has always been her future husband.

During one of his latest updates, he said: