Football gathers around Ajax and its general manager Edwin Van Der Sar, who suffered a cerebral hemorrhage while on holiday

Concern in the world of football for the conditions of Edwin Van Der Sar. The Ajax general manager, a former goalkeeper for the Dutch national team, as well as Juventus and Manchester United, suffered a brain haemorrhage on Friday while on holiday in Croatia. His conditions would be stable, but he is hospitalized in the intensive care unit.

The communicated published via social media by Ajax, it immediately made everyone worry. Here is the note from the Amsterdam club, of which Edwin holds the role of general manager:

On Friday, Edwin van der Sar suffered a brain hemorrhage. He is currently in hospital in intensive care and is in stable condition. Once there is more concrete information, he will follow up with an update. Everyone at Ajax wishes Edwin a speedy recovery. Our thoughts are with you ♥️

Immediate the nearness arrived to the former Dutch goalkeeper from those clubs where he played during his career as an athlete.

Juventus itself, a team for which Van Der Sar played in the two-year period 1999 – 2001, reposted the Ajax press release commenting it with “Come on Edwin“.

The Manchester Unitedthe English club where the champion played from 2005 to 2011, sent all his love and strength to him and his family.

The career of Edwin Van Der Sar

After his youth academy at Noordwijk, in 1990 he was acquired by Ajax, who immediately made him join the group of first teamgiven its enormous potential already at a very young age.

With the Amsterdam lancers he played for 9 long years, until 1999, before moving, as mentioned before, to the Juventus.

Not too lucky the two seasons in Turin and in the summer of 2011 he landed in England, al Fulham.

In 2005 it was bought by Manchester United and with the Red Devils he lived perhaps the most flourishing period of his career. In 2011 he retired.

In 2015 he decided to return to the field, for just one season, with the team that launched him in their youth sectors, the Noordwijk.

He is considered one of the strongest goalkeepers in football history, as well as one of the most successful. In a practically legendary palmarès, the two Champions Leagues won with Ajax in 1995 and with Manchester United in 2008.