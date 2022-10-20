At the time of the robbery, Theo Hernandez’s partner and six-month-old son were in the house: the footballer is very tried

A very unfortunate event has struck Theo Hernandez, left back of France and Milan. Two nights ago, while he was out, some criminals broke into his house and yanked his partner so that she could open the safe. At home there was also little Theo Junior, the son that the player and the model had six months ago.

The list of footballers robbed and robbed. Just a few days ago, Juventus players Angel Di Maria and Dusan Vlahovic had a bad time.

After the Champions League match against Maccabi Haifa, the two met at the Argentine’s home to have dinner, when thieves they tried to break into the house to rob them.

The alarm installed in the Turin villa had robbed the thieveswhich were then stopped shortly after by the police.

Two nights ago, however, we ended up in the sights of the robbers family of another Serie A championthat of Theo Hernandez, full-back of the French national team and AC Milan.

He had just left his villa located in Cassano Magnagoin the province of Varese.

Four people, armed and with their faces coveredtaking advantage of Theo’s absence, they broke into the house to carry out the theft.

In the house at that time there were the partner of the football player Zoe Cristofoli and their child, Theo Junioronly 6 months old.

According to reports, the criminals would have tugged at the modelforcing her to open the safe.

The booty would be some thousands of euros. The authorities listened to the testimony of Cristofoli and of the domestic workers present in the house at that time. The agents also took and viewed images of the video surveillance cameras. At the moment the culprits have not yet been traced.

The episode shook the AC Milan player a lot, as told by his agent Manuel García Quilon: