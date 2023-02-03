Roby Facchinetti robbed in his villa by three armed men

The Pooh singer and keyboardist Roby Facchinetti was robbed by three armed men who raided his villa in Bergamo last Sunday.

As revealed by the Corriere della Serathe interpreter, who in a few days will be a guest at the Sanremo Festival for the band’s reunion, was at home with his wife and one of their three children, Roberto, when three thieves with guns in hand and balaclavas broke into his dwelling.

The three, who threatened the family, forced Facchinetti to open the safe, taking away jewels, watches and valuables for a loot still to be quantified.

Apparently no doors or windows would have been forced with the three who would have moved inside the villa with a certain mastery, which is why it is hypothesized that someone who knows the family may be behind the blow.

“We can’t say anything. Something very serious has happened. On the contrary, we would have hoped that the news would come out later due to dad’s work commitments” declared Roby Facchinetti’s daughter, Giulia, to the Corriere della Sera.

“Psychologically it is not an easy moment for him to manage,” added the woman.

The Pooh singer had already been the victim of an attempted robbery in his villa five years ago. On that occasion it was his son Francesco who broke the news with a long outburst on social media: “I’m going to buy myself an arsenal, if someone enters my house with my children, they won’t come out alive! If the state doesn’t defend me, I’ll do it myself.”

“Yesterday morning at 11.30, I repeat in the morning, a monster, an animal entered my dad’s house. My brothers, my sister Giulia’s husband and my little nephew Lorenzo also live there. This 2-metre-long animal first tried to steal and then, once discovered by Yuri, stunned him and then ran away” added Francesco Facchinetti.