Accident for Mick Schumacher in qualifying for the Saudi Arabian GP and suspended tests. Violent impact against the wall for the Haas driver in the fast S that leads to the first photocell of the first sector of the track. Schumacher, conscious, as the team announced was transported to the medical center.

“Mick has no injuries, he goes to the hospital for tests but he talks and he is fine. We were lucky. I communicated with his mother constantly. He feels fine. Will he be in Australia? We’ll see,” Haas team principal Gunther Steiner said of health conditions of the young driver.