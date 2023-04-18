The singer has to undergo an operation in the next few days: the reason

In the last few hours, news has been circulating that is causing all fans to worry about Loredana Berté. According to rumors, it seems that in the next few days the singer will have to undergo an urgent operation. The singer’s staff made the news public through a press release. Let’s find out together in detail what happened.

Loredana Bertè forced to postpone her tour next autumn due to some Health problems which forced her to undergo surgery. As already anticipated, the news was made public by the staff of the singer who made an announcement via an Instagram note.

These were the words with which the singer’s staff announced the news:

With extreme regret we have to inform you that Loredana, after a specialist surgical check-up made today, will have to undergo an operation. This is quite urgent in the next few days.

And, continuing, it staff by Loredana Bertè he then added:

The definitive prognosis will be determined postoperatively. Reason for which it was decided to postpone the tour to next autumn/winter 2024. (This is based on the availability of the theaters and the artist’s commitments.

A big worry it arose after the words of Loredana Bertè’s staff following the announcement made. However, the singer’s entourage has specified that Loredana’s health conditions are not serious and that the singer is not dying.

In this regard, this is what was stated: