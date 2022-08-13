“Commotional head trauma” for the reigning world champion in track cycling. Marco Villa: “you asked for some air, they put oxygen”

Bad injury for Letizia Paternoster at the final of the track cycling elimination of the European Championships in Munich. Paternoster, thirty, reigning world champion, fell on the track and was immediately rescued. The blue was transported by ambulance to the nearest hospital in the German city and the doctors reported that the fall caused a “moving head injury”. and the “fracture of the right clavicle”.

“The girl has always remained conscious – they added from the hospital -, she is currently conscious but does not remember anything about what happened, which is normal in this case. She is being held for observation in the hospital for this night. ‘

«She is a bit confused, she asked me where she was, but she recognized me – Marco Villa, the head of the Italian track cycling team, said immediately after the accident -. He asked me what races he should do tomorrow. Her shoulder hurts, surely she hit her head too. She asked for some air, they put oxygen on her. Now we wait for the plates. In any case, she is conscious ».

On 8 August, before leaving for the European Championships, the young woman had left a message on her Facebook profile: “I don’t know how it will go but I know we will have all the motivation and energy we have.”

