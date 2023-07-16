Bad bicycle accident for Jovanotti. The singer, on vacation in Santo Domingo with his wife, fell disastrously during a bike ride, his great passion. Immediate relief with transport to hospital due to several fractures. He announced it himself with two videos posted on social media. In the first he shows the moment in which he is rescued by the paramedics, in the other the hospitalization. “I broke my collarbone and femur in three places – Jovanotti’s words-. He hurts badly, it hurts like hell. But I found an orthopedic here in Santo Domingo and tomorrow, perhaps, they will operate on me, they will have to insert a titanium nail”.

Then he added: “I called Fabrizio Borra, my man in Romagna, he saw the plates and said: “He needs to be operated on”. It’s a rather common operation, it recovers, it will take some time. But in short, I’m here, I’m alive. I’m fine, they gave me a painkiller.”

Jovanotti then dwells on the dynamics of the accident: “I was doing a beautiful ride in splendid places in the middle of the sugar cane plantations. Among other things, I must say that the Dominicans helped me with great care, even a lady brought me a coconut to drink some coconut water. They saw me and called an ambulance right away, they were brilliant. Well, I don’t know where I fell, I don’t remember the name of the place, but I’ll look for it because they were exceptional, very kind, very attentive”.

Despite being visibly exhausted by the crash on his bike, Jovanotti (57 years old in September) hasn’t lost his smile: “Now they’re taking me back to my room, today I’ll wait, they’ll give me some energy and I hope to have surgery tomorrow. And then I get some rest. And then I start moving again. Fabrizio told me that the sooner we get moving again the sooner he heals, but first of all we have to do the operation. Come on, it’s worse, I’m fine”.