Fear for the Lazio captain Ciro Immobile. The Lazio striker was involved in a car accident this morning in Rome. According to the first reconstructions, a tram, number 19, was crossing Ponte Matteotti, which connects the Flaminio district with that of Prati, a few kilometers from the Olympic stadium, and collided with the footballer’s car, destroying it. “The tram ran a red light. Luckily I’m fine, my arm just hurts a little,” said the Lazio captain.

The budget The accident also involved other cars, seven people were taken by ambulance to the hospital. Among these also the Lazio striker with his children, as well as some tram passengers. The dynamics of the accident need to be reconstructed, the impact in any case occurred at a sustained speed: the public transport was in fact derailed from the tracks. The front of Immobile’s car, a Land Rover Defender, was destroyed.