Fear for Fiordaliso, the singer who had emergency surgery in the night: how is she

Fear for the singer Fiordaliso who underwent emergency surgery during the night between Friday 30 June and Saturday 1 July due to peritonitis, a bacterial inflammation of the peritoneum that covers the viscera and the abdominal cavity.

The singer herself gave the news through hers profile Instagram. Indeed, in a post, Fiordaliso wrote: “Being operated on urgently tonight for peritonitis? Done. Let’s not miss anything! The important thing is that I’m fine now. Don’t worry, I’ll be back soon, too bad for you. In any case, at my age, peritonitis is very few and young people do it”.

Fright aside, therefore, the worst would seem to have passed for the singer. Many messages of affection arrived in Fiordaliso always via social media.

“Fiorda I send you lots of kisses and hugs, you are strong” Laura Pausini wrote to her. “A hug, of course a sushi together would have been better” is the comment of Rita Dalla Chiesa.

And again, messages of speedy recovery also arrived, among others, from Patrizia Pellegrino, Paola Perego and Justine Mattera.