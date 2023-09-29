These are the words of a friend of the singer: “Send a hug to Federico and I won’t say anything else”

Over the last few hours, a great concern has fallen on all Ferragnez fans. In fact, according to the latest rumors, it seems that Fedez was hospitalized due to some health problems that would have forced Chiara Ferragni to return to Milan and to be absent from Paris Fashion Week. Let’s find out together what’s happening in detail.

All fans of Ferragnez they couldn’t help but notice Fedez’s absence on social media in these last hours. The concern then increased when Davide Marrathe new host of Wild Mosssent a message whose words left everyone speechless.

Another clue that aroused considerable concern among all Ferragnez fans was some shots shared by Chiara Ferragni on his Instagram page. The digital entrepreneur has in fact returned to Milan, absenting herself from Paris Fashion Week, and her return to the city has sparked gossip.

In recent hours, some background information has emerged regarding what is happening in the Ferragnez family. Making public some of the rumors about the digital entrepreneur and her husband is Deianira Marzano who received a series of reports from some anonymous sources. Among the many messages received, we can read:

Goodbye bye. I’d like to point out that Ferragni is rushing back from Paris. Something must have happened here in Milan. She had shows tonight too. She put a story hand in hand with Biasi. Let’s hope nothing serious.

Fear for Fedez, Chiara Ferragni’s gesture worries: what is happening

Among other reports, we can read:

Tonight Marra said this about Fedez: “Anyway guys send a hug to Federico in chat and I won’t say anything else.

Finally, an anonymous source revealed: