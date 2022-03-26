New misadventure on horseback for Wilma Faisol: this time Dj Francesco’s wife fractured her humerus and was operated on

Still moments of fear for Wilma Faisol. In fact, Francesco Facchinetti’s wife had another horse accident a few days ago and fractured her humerus. The photos in the hospital worried fans, but the words of the singer and entrepreneur reassured everyone. Here’s what happened.

A not too lucky period that of Francesco Facchinetti. The first unpleasant episode to happen to the singer of “The Captain’s Song”, is the fight that saw him involved with the MMA champion Conor McGregor. The two were at an event when the wrestler struck him violently and sent him to the hospital.

Then bad luck seems to have taken it out on her wifeinfluencer Wilma Faisol.

The woman, a great lover of horses, was the victim of a last January bad accident. When she fell, she had struck violently on the ground and the same horse had passed her with a hoof on her head, causing several injuries, a head trauma non-emotional and polycontusions.

On social media, the singer had also complained about the organization of the hospital where he had brought his wife, guilty, according to him, of making her wait too long for a tac and for the consequent treatments.

New accident for Wilma Faisol

Just enough time to recover and a few days ago, not even two months later the first accident, Wilma unfortunately found herself the protagonist of a another bad accident.

Unfortunately Wally today landed badly from a jump and fell, and Wilma with him. In her fall, Wilma fractured her humerus. The must operate we let you know as soon as possible.

These are the words with which Dj Francesco had announced the unpleasant event.

In the stories then the singer has reassured everyone and explained that the intervention was perfectly successful.

In a post, in the end, he has praised his wife Wilma who, as usual, was strong enough to get up again this time.