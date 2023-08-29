He was on vacation with his partner and the couple’s children: how is he?

Fear for Elton John, in hospital after a bad one fallen into the French residence where he was on holiday together with the partner and the two children of the couple. What are the real health conditions of the English singer after falling? A spokesman for the interpreter of songs from international hits reveals how things really are.

There British pop star she fell in her villa in Nice, France, on the French Riviera, on the evening of Sunday 27 August 2023. The 76-year-old singer was immediately transferred to hospital. The doctors preferred to keep him hospitalized for a few hours in the orthopedic ward of the Princess Grace Hospital in Monaco-Montecarlo.

On the morning of Monday 28 August 2023, the doctors found him in good condition and decided to discharge him. Elton John has thus returned to his residence on the French Riviera. Here she spends every summer with David Furnish, her husband, and their two children.

A singer’s spokesperson he wanted to remove any kind of speculation about the health conditions of the English singer, telling how things went. Sir Elton John fell while at home.

The hospitalization it was deemed necessary as a precautionary measure. Indeed, a few hours after his arrival at the Princess Grace hospital in Monaco, the singer was able to return to his family in Nice.

Fear for Elton John in hospital: alarmed fans, but a spokesman reassures about his health conditions

The spokesman points out that the singer is still in good health. Although, recently, there has often been talk of the English singer, between cancellations and postponements of concerts precisely because of his health.

The English newspaper The Sun would have also added that in the hospital in Munich the doctors would have subjected the British singer to a brain or lumbar resonance. Luckily he would not have suffered trauma or fractures.