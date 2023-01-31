Clara Chia Marti, Piquè’s new girlfriend hospitalized

There is no peace for Gerard Piquè: Clara Chia Marti, his new girlfriend, was rushed to hospital following a severe anxiety attack.

To report it is El Periodicoaccording to which the 22-year-old model could no longer handle the pressure of media and fans after the song’s release Music Session #53 in which singer Shakira openly attacks both her and her ex-husband Pique.

The young woman, according to reports from the newspaper, would be in a private clinic in Barcelona. Recently there was also talk of a possible pregnancy after Clara Chia Marti had been spotted in a pharmacy together with the former Barcelona defender.

More likely, however, that the two were buying an anti-anxiety drug: according to rumors, in fact, after Shakira’s song, the 22-year-old would barely be able to leave the house due to the journalists and fans who besiege her home.