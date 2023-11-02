Fear for Brooke Shields, in hospital for a serious epileptic seizure

The actress and model Brooke Shields was hospitalized unconscious following a serious epileptic seizure: the episode, which occurred last September 7, was described by the same interpreter in an interview with Glamour.

Brooke Shields was preparing her show, entitled Previously Owned by Brooke Shieldswhen she started to feel disoriented.

The situation subsequently worsened while the actress was in a restaurant. “I foamed at the mouth,” said the model, who then fainted, hitting her right hand against a wall.

Rushed to a hospital in New York, the actress said she woke up in a hospital room with her colleague Bradley Cooper holding her hand.

Brooke Shields even thought she was dead at that moment, then she discovered the reason for the interpreter’s presence A Star Is Born.

In fact, when the actress felt ill, the restaurant’s sommelier tried to contact her husband Chris. The answer, however, was an assistant who, in turn, advised them to call another assistant who contacted Bradley Cooper, who happened to be nearby by pure chance.

According to the analysis, the crisis was caused by a sodium deficiency probably because he had drunk too much water. “I sort of flooded my body – explained Brooke Shields – If there is not enough sodium in the blood or urine you can risk an epileptic seizure”.