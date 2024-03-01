This weekend there are those who, like Belen, decided to go to the mountains to ski, but the young showgirl faced a misadventure on the slopes.

Many people, especially in this period, take advantage of the cold to treat themselves to a pleasant weekend, or a week on the snow. The mountain offers leisure and fun for all ages. In fact, there are those who enjoy the days in the hut enjoying hot chocolate and local dishes and those who prefer to tackle the ski slopes. Of course, yes you know: the mountains can be beautiful, but also really challenging. He knows it well Belen Rodriguez who decided to test herself on the slopes, but the showgirl's experience wasn't the best.

Belen, a showgirl of Argentine origins who arrived in Italy in 2001, is very famous and we often hear about her. She usually finds herself at the center of love scandals, but at least for today the issue is not linked to her heart but to her skiing. The young woman decided to treat herself to a weekend away from the city with some friends, submerged by mountains of snow. Yesterday evening the group enjoyed a relaxing dinner in the hut based on tortellini and today they decided to take action.

The Argentinian, perhaps not very used to skis and snow, immediately appeared slightly awkward, but we know: Belen is not someone who gives up easily. So she continued to ski together with friends who gave her instructions on how to position her skis during the descent. Following the directions of friends, it seemed that Belen was succeeding in this undertaking. At a certain point, however, Belen was on one of her slopes, perhaps also intimidated by the descent that awaited her, talking to her friend he said:

“Love, it's too much like this, I want to go home”

The friend jokingly replied that that track is also frequented by children small, but the showgirl doesn't seem convinced of the answer. Belen is an enterprising and adventurous young woman so perhaps this won't be her last experience on him skiing and on the slopes.