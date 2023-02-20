The artist transported to the hospital in the night between Friday and Saturday: here’s what we know

Over the past few hours the name of Adriano Celentano returned to occupy the pages of major newspapers. According to the latest rumors, it seems that the singer was transferred to the hospital in the night between Friday and Saturday after feeling ill. Let’s find out together in detail what happened.

Great fear for Adriano Celentano. Yesterday the newspaper ‘La Provincia di Lecco’ shared the news according to which the ‘Molleggiato’, in the night between Friday and Saturday, would have been transferred to the hospital following a sickness accused in the evening while he was with his wife Claudia Mori in his villa in Galbiate.

Needless to say the news is making the rounds on the web but has not found confirmation from the singer’s family members who have decided to remain silent and not to expose themselves to this much-talked-about affair in recent hours.

Adriano Celentano in hospital due to illness: what happened

The source who made the news public, ‘La Provincia di Lecco’, managed to get in touch with some sources who confirmed the transfer to hospital by Adriano Celentano in the night between Friday and Saturday, after midnight.

According to what has emerged it seems that the singer, after undergoing medical checks, returned to his home, in the villa in Galbiate. So the situation shouldn’t be serious, and the artist may already have recovered from the sickness that hit him in recent days.

Sources close to the hospital to which the ‘Molleggiato’ was transported revealed that Claudia Mori she remained close to Hadrian all the time and, later, the artist was also joined by the personal security men who acted as his escort. We just have to wait for the next few hours to find out if there will be more novelty about this much-talked-about affair.