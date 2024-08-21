Just a few hours before the accident, the singer had shared a video on his social profiles to announce his show.

It’s already gone viral, it’s probably happened to everyone by now while scrolling through their daily reel series. The video of the fall on the stage of singer campano during a performance, just about to jump during a more heated moment of the piece, has already reached the screens of thousands and thousands of Italians.

During a recent concert, Gigionethe famous singer from Campania, was involved in an unfortunate accident on stage while performing in Baia Felice di Cellole, in the province of Caserta. Just during a more heated moment of the song, in an attempt to “jump” on the spot, one of the stage boards suddenly gave way. The break right under the singer’s feet caused Gigione to sink under the astonished eyes of the audience.

The public shocked, he stops singing and remains still while the music stops abruptly just after the fall. Numerous videos of the incident have been shared on social media, showing Gigione performing his famous song, Drillshortly before the collapse.

Despite theadvanced age 79 years old, Gigione fortunately only suffered some bruises, although the situation is still being monitored. Just a few hours before the accident, the singer had shared a video on his social profiles to announce his show at Baia Felice di Cellole. The fall put a strain on his body, which, however, withstood the fall into the void perfectly.

Gigione, in the century Luigi Ciavarolais a prominent figure in the Neapolitan folk music scene. Known for his unique style between Italian and Campania dialect, Gigione has become an icon of folk music in his hometowns and in Lazio. His career has also had moments of national visibility, such as his participation in the Maurizio Costanzo Show.

Among his most famous songs stand out The country girl, You ate this banana And Drillprecisely the one who saw him fall in the video that is depopulating on social media. Since the mid-nineties, he has often performed with his son, known by the stage name Jò Donatello. He is considered the king of street parties in Campania and in 2018 he was the protagonist of the documentary Being Gigionedirected by Valerio Vestoso.