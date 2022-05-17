For a long time, when we were just in the midst of the litigation today filed against the municipal president of Culiacán, Jesús Estrada Ferreiro (JEF), which, and it must be said, moved away or deviated from its essence to finally become a circus media coverage of bickering, commented that it was very unlikely that his dismissal would be carried out through a political trial. At this point, when almost everyone considers the mayor’s departure as a given, arguing a line from the National Palace itself, personally I still doubt that this will materialize, since this procedure, even if it were conducted with all legality, would have a negative impact for the interests of Morena, who beyond local or regional struggles, what interests them is not having more distractions that prevent them from consolidating their political dominance in 2024.

With these considerations, it is perhaps very likely that JEF will continue to sit in his chair, but with a behavior diametrically opposed to what he has been assuming since he began his first term as mayor. In addition, with the closure of this chapter, his political aspirations would also be practically annulled and his political future would depend on his ability to ingratiate himself with the governor in these two years remaining for the next electoral process, something that sounds difficult, but For those who know Dr. Rocha, not so much, since they describe him as a noble man who does not usually hold grudges. But the question is what will ultimately result from this farce or tragicomedy that we are witnessing in the work of local politics, the main consequence of all this, in my opinion, is that once the beast is tamed, the message would be very clear to those advances that aspire to be candidates in 2024, and that due to their futuristic accelerators neglect their responsibilities and end up generating problems for the governor, who has to enter the fray many times to meet the demands and needs of the people.

Another of the consequences that we are seeing is the fickle behavior that the mayor of Culiacán has shown, who until now that the fire has reached the rigging, has begun to attend to his obligations, giving instructions to all his officials to put themselves batteries in their respective areas and will immediately begin work on different fronts. Hence, it is very likely that lately you, kind reader, have seen City Hall crews everywhere working on re-carpeting, replacing lights, parks and gardens, etc. Well they say, then, that “fear does not walk on donkey”, and it is until they see their position threatened when many politicians come out as sensitive, friendly and hard-working.

But unfortunately for Lic. Estrada Ferreiro, people no longer suck our thumb and this “intense work” that we are seeing in different parts of the city, only generates a perception of disappointment towards his management, as well as a greater disaffection towards the politics in general, since it is clear to us that only when it is convenient for politicians, is when, as if by magic, the resources and elements that are used to meet social demands arise.

THE MORENA-PAS ALLIANCE REMAINS. With what was said yesterday in his week by the governor of the state, Dr. Rubén Rocha Moya, the doubts of the cupular agreements that have occurred after the media dust that originated the departure of the teacher Héctor Melesio Cuen from the Secretariat are cleared up. of health. To an express question about whether he would recommend a new electoral alliance with the PAS for 2024, the state president answered affirmatively, which shows, as we mentioned above, that there is a very well-defined strategy of the Moreno leadership to successfully face the succession presidential, and for that purpose it will have to add the greatest possible number of allies.

In addition, on this issue we do not see (for now) that the opposition has a chance of taking the Presidency of the Republic from the party in power, since while AMLO himself samples his files (at least the open ones), the parties The opposition are distracted by the smoke screens or baits that the president throws at them and that leads them to waste time, which already seems to be working against them, because by now they should have at least some profitable prospect, especially one that is not linked to that worn-out political class that society repudiates.