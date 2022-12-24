If a resident of Beijing fell asleep on the last weekend of November and woke up on December 1st, they might think that during their slumber they had been transported to some other part of the world where they have long since been. got flu the covid. “I think I’m suddenly living in another country,” said a young Westerner on Sunday, December 4, who has not left China since the beginning of 2020. A week earlier, he himself had received permission to go out after 11 days locked in his building because one of his neighbors had tested positive. That Sunday they told him from his work that several colleagues were infected, but that they could pass the disease at home; the rest had to take an antigen test, which until that same day could not be acquired on their own. It was the beginning of the end of the rigid zero covid policy, whose official shelving came on December 7 after a wave of unusual protests.

The abrupt departure from the strategy that has dictated the lives of 1.4 billion people has caused a tsunami of infections whose figures are already impossible to trace: 248 million people (18% of the population) would have been infected in the first 20 days December, and it is estimated that on a single day this week there could have been some 37 million cases, according to information from a closed-door meeting of the National Health Commission, cited by Bloomberg. However, China has only officially reported a dozen deaths from covid so far this month; Epidemiologists abroad predict a black winter, with millions of deaths, due to the low vaccination rate of vulnerable groups and the poor preparation of the health system.

In a matter of days, it has gone from not knowing anyone who had contracted the covid in China to making it difficult for someone to say that they have not yet been infected. Posts on the WeChat board (similar to the Facebook wall) are full of photos of antigen tests and emoticons of sheep, because positive, in Mandarin, sounds just like this animal (yáng).

According to government data, the country’s vaccination rate exceeds 90%, but that of adults who have received the booster dose drops to 57.9% and falls to 42.3% in the case of those over 80 years of age. . Experts say three doses of the Chinese vaccines must be injected for them to be similar in effectiveness to RNA vaccines, which are not available within the country. Although China has nine vaccines approved for use, none have been updated to combat omicron.

The images that circulate from hospitals are worrying: crowded waiting rooms, beds in the corridors and the elderly receiving oxygen through fans, scenes that are reminiscent of the worst moments of the pandemic. Doctors and funeral home staff with whom EL PAÍS has contacted affirm that the situation is “difficult” and that the capital’s resources are on the ropes.

The funeral home in Beijing’s Tongzhou district confirmed on Thursday that it is cremating around 140 bodies a day, compared with the usual average of 40. Reports on national CCTV alert that the number of admissions in Beijing is being up to four times higher than usual and that fever clinics are working at full capacity.

Coronavirus patients in the corridors of Chongqing No. 5 People’s Hospital in Chongqing on December 23, 2022. NOEL CELIS (AFP)

After three years in which daily life has been dictated by state-imposed controls, and during which propaganda has been dedicated to instilling fear of contracting the disease, the abruptness with which protective measures have been removed It has caused confusion among many citizens. From being obliged to scan the health code to access any place, to show a negative PCR to take public transport or buy in the supermarket and, even, to report body temperature and if you had symptoms, it has happened to it is promoted that “everyone is responsible for their own health”. Some large cities, such as Chongqing, even allow people to go to work infected.

A member of a Beijing neighborhood committee, who prefers to speak on condition of anonymity, believes that the policy “changed unexpectedly quickly” and that it “caught them off guard”. Since the outbreak of the pandemic, these bosses of the neighborhood have been in charge of “watching over the health” of the residents, coming to apply the protocols with more diligence than the authorities. “We had to change all the plans in a hurry, we were not prepared for a reopening and launching people to face the omicron”, he confesses. Now he questions the adverse effects that the change can cause: “In WeChat groups where people are celebrating the end of the restrictions, there are those who say they have lost family members in recent days, which is causing panic.”

“My son has told me not to go out until this period of infection is over, that I should not think of going to the hospital, that he will bring me medicine,” Mrs. Liu, 70, who has been vaccinated with the three doses. Like Liu’s son, Lin and her husband, both doctors, have asked her parents to quarantine until the contagion subsides. “As soon as more patients began to arrive, we decided that the best thing was for my in-laws to [viven en la misma casa] They would go with my mother, so that they would be safe”, says this surgeon. “My husband was the first to have symptoms, and after a few days the girl and I were infected. She’s had a good time, but we’ve had a high fever and her throat was like a razor blade. We have rejoined as soon as we could; we are needed,” shares Lin.

Epidemiologist Wu Zunyou has forecast three waves of covid for this winter. The current one will be limited mainly to big cities, while the other two will reach rural areas due to commuting for the Chinese New Year. Lü Dewen, a sociologist at Wuhan University, warns that the health system in remote locations will be at risk of collapsing due to limited resources.

informative lock

The recently extinguished policy of covid zero It allowed the Asian giant to register minimum numbers of infections and deaths while other countries received the tremendous onslaught of the virus in 2020 and 2021. Officially, China, a country of 1.4 billion inhabitants, has recorded 5,241 deaths since the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020 and only seven since he eased the measures on December 7. In Spain, with a population of 47 million, there were 40,000 deaths from covid in 2021 alone. However, Airfinity, an organization that analyzes health data, estimates that some 5,000 people are dying every day in China and that the number of infections could be exceeding a million. This British company calculates that the total deaths during this wave could amount to between 1.3 and 2.1 million.

In an attempt to silence the growing rumors that the country is not being transparent, the health authorities announced Tuesday that the methodology followed is to count only those deaths that are due to pneumonia and respiratory failure as the primary cause, but not to other illnesses of the patient aggravated by the coronavirus. The change in criteria has been made on the basis that “omicron is less likely to cause other deadly symptoms,” according to Wang Guiqiang, head of the department of infectious diseases at Peking University First Hospital.

A nurse pushes a stretcher outside a hospital in Beijing on December 23, 2022. THOMAS PETER (REUTERS)

This new approach is being deeply questioned, since it ignores other types of potentially lethal complications of covid-19, from blood clots to heart attacks, as well as sepsis and kidney failure. “It makes no sense to apply this mentality from March 2020, when it was believed that only covid pneumonia could kill you,” says Benjamin Mazer, associate professor of pathology at Johns Hopkins University, quoted by Reuters.

The World Health Organization has also conveyed its concerns about the real situation. On Thursday, the UN agency stated that it has not received data on new hospitalizations for covid-19 since Beijing backtracked on its strategy, and asked for more information on the severity of the disease, the number of admissions and the conditions of the ICUs. in order to carry out a comprehensive evaluation.

Since early December, Chinese officials and state media have worked to downplay the risks of the virus and reassure the public that the twist has been done “based on science.” The main argument they put forward is that the draconian measures with which China has isolated itself from the rest of the world have allowed it to buy valuable time to save lives. However, the easing has occurred in the dead of winter, when viral and respiratory infections usually reach their peak, and in the midst of what was already the worst wave recorded to date.

International analysts criticize that Beijing, obsessed with eradicating the virus, has wasted millions of dollars on massive testing campaigns and building quarantine centers, instead of improving its health system and vaccinating vulnerable groups.