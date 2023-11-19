Sergio Massa came in 2nd place; Chico Kertész, Otávio Antunes, Raul Rabelo and Halley Arrais have already worked with Lula and Haddad

The electoral campaign of Sergio Massa (Unión por la Patria) in the Argentine presidential election with the presence of Brazilian marketers linked to the PT (Workers’ Party) did not give victory to the Minister of Economy. Libertarian Javier Milei (La Libertad Avanza) won the elections and will be the country’s new president.

With 95.84% of the ballots counted, Milei appears with 55.78% of the valid votes, against 44.21% for the current Argentine economy minister.



The advertising pieces focused on “rejection” to Javier Milei.

Chico Kertész, who worked with the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in 2022, Otávio Antunes and Raul Rabelo, who were part of Fernando Haddad (PT), and Halley Arrais, who helped the former deputy Edegar Preto (PT-RS) were part of Massa’s campaign team.

Watch (1min13s):

In one of the videos, a child appears in class and takes a gun from his backpack. Then, a message on the screen says that this is not the reality in Argentina, but it could be with Milei’s weapons release proposal.

Another video produced by the team uses a speech by Javier Milei about the alleged sale of children to criticize him. A third piece of advertising claims that children would have to leave school with Milei’s victory and her proposed vouchers.

Watch the videos (1min11s and 56s):



In his latest election commercial, Javier Milei countered his opponent’s campaign with the slogan used by Lula in 2022: “Hope conquers fear”.

Earlier this Sunday (19.nov.2023), Milei criticized Massa’s campaign. “We are very satisfied, despite the fear and dirty campaign they carried out against us”said the president-elect when going to vote.

WHO IS JAVIER MILEI

About 2 years ago, Javier Milei, 53 years old, was not a well-known political personality in Argentina. Born on October 22, 1970 in Buenos Aires, the economist graduated from the University of Belgrano worked as a professor in higher education institutions.

He is the son of a housewife and a bus driver who became a transport businessman. He often says that, as a child, he was a goalkeeper for Chacarita Juniors, an Argentine football club. After graduating in economics, Milei completed two postgraduate courses in the area, attended at the Institute of Economic and Social Development and at the Torcuato di Tella University.

The Argentinean worked in consultancies such as that of Miguel Broda, one of the best-known economists in Argentina. He also served as a senior economist at HSBC in Argentina and as an economic advisor to the military and former deputy Antonio Domingo Bussi, accused of crimes “against humanity” committed when he was governor of Tucumán.

The economist is also a member of B20 (Business 20), a dialogue group related to the G20 for the business sector, and the World Economic Forum.

Milei claims to be a disciple of the Austrian School, a line of economic liberalism that spread from the 19th century onwards. He is the author of 8 books. He wrote “Uncovering the Keynesian lie: Keynes, Friedman and the triumph of the Austrian School”with a preface by former Economy Minister Ricardo López Murphy.

The Argentine was accused of plagiarism in your books “Pandenomics” It is “The path to the libertarian”in the prologue of the book “4000 years of price and wage controls” and in articles published in newspapers The Chronicler It is Infobae.

In 2021, Milei rose to prominence on the Argentine political scene after he and his La Libertad Avanza allies conquered 5 seats in the Chamber in legislative elections. In the city of Buenos Aires, the coalition received 310 thousand votes (or 17% of the total), finishing the election in 3rd place. At the time, the Argentine already declared his intention to be elected president.

From this point on, the economist’s popularity began to grow even more with his appearances on TV and radio programs, in which Milei called Argentine politicians “rats” that form a “parasitic caste”. He began to present himself as someone far from the traditional political system and gained visibility on social media. He also claims to be “anarcho-capitalist” It is “libertarian”.

Milei claims to represent Argentines dissatisfied with the economic instability in the country. Argentina has annual inflation of 142.7%, interest rates of 133% per year and almost half of the population is below the poverty line.

Milei was growing in voting intention polls for the Argentine presidential elections and ended up winning the August primaries that determined the 5 candidates who would compete in the 1st round. He received 30.04% of the votes.

During an event held at a hotel in Buenos Aires, the Argentine celebrated the result of the primaries and dedicated his victory to Conan, Murray, Milton, Robert and Lucas: his 5 Mastiff dogs. The economist’s pets draw attention because they are dogs cloned from an Argentine dog, also called Conan, who died in 2018.

The Argentine, who is not married and does not have children, states that both his first animal and his current ones are “your life”. He consider Conan as a son and the other 4 as grandchildren.

According to a report from New York TimesMilei hired the North American company PerPETuate for cloning. The first contact was made in 2014 and, for US$1,200, the Argentine sent a sample of Conan’s tissue. After the animal’s death in 2018, the economist contacted the company again, saying he was willing to pay US$50,000. The value was the cost of a procedure that would guarantee at least one clone, but the procedure resulted in 5.

Among them, the 4 dogs (Murray, Milton, Robert and Lucas) were named after 3 North American economists: Murray Rothbard, Milton Friedman and Robert Lucas.



Javier Milei votes in Buenos Aires in the 2nd round of elections

The candidate’s main proposals are:

economy – close the Central Bank and dollarize the Argentine economy. Stimulate monetary competition in the country. Create an economic plan that allows “a sharp cut in public spending” It is “eliminate unproductive state expenses” .

security – reformulate Argentina’s prison legislation, depoliticize the Armed Forces and build more prisons in partnership with private companies. Deregulate the weapons market and possession for personal use by the population. Create a national database linked to security cameras with facial identification.

education – establish a system of voucher for universities. Terminate the Ministry of Education. Increase competitiveness in the university market. Reform the study curriculum system based on the professionals the country needs, such as engineers and computer scientists.

work – implement new labor legislation, with the end of compensation for unfair dismissal being the main change. Establish an unemployment insurance system. Reduce taxes paid by employers. Decrease taxes on workers’ wages.

Here’s the complete of Javier Milei’s government plan (PDF – 696 kB, in Spanish).