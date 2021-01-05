Barça shivered in the bottom field, sustained by a goal from De Jong, denied as are their forwards, including Messi. The game started at the feet of 10 and ended at Araujo’s. The Uruguayan served as chief in a frightened and nervous team when he looked at the scoreboard and noticed that there was no more difference than a goal with Huesca. Until the last minute, Luis Suárez’s goal for Atlético was planned at El Alcoraz. No one dared to shoot at Barça, flat and insecure, unable to close the match, knowing that he cannot give up points in LaLiga.

You never know the game that will come to Barça, a chameleonic team, often more aware of how they play than their football, dedicated to the effectiveness of the areas and Messi’s government. The team does not stop spinning around 10. The forwards get on and off without just fitting in with the Barcelona captain. Coutinho’s injury plays in Dembélé’s favor while Griezmann returned to the bench after being scared at Eibar on the day Messi was resting.

Messi’s best partners are in any case Alba and Pedri. The canary formed as a midfielder with De Jong, both supported by the central midfielder Busquets, and the full-back deepened on the same side that Dembélé also attacked. Not even due to the accumulation of players, Barça decided to resolve the match from the left side, reserved the right for Dest. It is already known that Messi comes and goes from the outside in despite starting from the position of 7. Although unbalanced in attack, Barça accelerated well with Dembélé and Alba.

The goal was slow to come because the best plays ended up at Pedri’s feet, as exquisite in the break as he was shy in the shot, as if he did not feel like a forward, unable to finish the plays, always looking for Messi. Messi himself had to intervene, also from the left, for De Jong to enter from the second row and beat Álvaro with a touch. In the absence of a defining ram, solutions such as the interiors, recovered by Koeman in Huesca, are imposed.

Intense without precision

Míchel’s team did not leave their field, very tight by Barcelona. In favor of the scoreboard, Barcelona handles much better than when the result is the opposite, even when the icy grass does not help the ball circulate as it happened in the cold Alcoraz. Intense, both in possession and in pressure, the Catalans gave no respite to the rival, away from Ter Stegen’s goal, only required by a loan from Busquets. Álvaro, meanwhile, was always very accurate when Barça focused his goal, especially on a direct shot from Messi.

Koeman despairs every game because his team does not solve the opportunities it generates, clumsy in the shot and at the expense of Messi. Everyone gives the ball to 10 so that he is happy until he loses it and gets angry with himself, more refined as an assistant than in the free kick, also denied by Álvaro. The Catalans are not able to be a precise team, surely because they are not right with speed, sometimes too fast and sometimes excessively slow, after losing step in LaLiga.

Barça’s ingenuity allowed the game to be open until the end for the luck of Huesca. Barça is not exactly a reliable team but it is repetitive in its defensive errors even when it controls the game like in El Alcoraz. He insisted on his game on the inside without finding a solution, lacking in malice, without a mid-distance shot after Messi’s thread has stopped taking the goal, exposed to any accident due to his fragility in the withdrawal and defense of the strategy , confident in the strength of Ter Stegen.

Huesca cheered up little by little with the passage of time and Barça lost the thread of the match, more discontinuous in their football, less damaging in their arrivals, repetitive in the touch on the court of Huesca. Barça’s pass was cowardly, lazy and at the foot, without tension, the players fearful of losing the ball and also their aspirations in LaLiga.

Míchel risked with the changes while Koeman gave entry to Pjanic and Mingueza. It so happens that even Pjanic has forgotten to shoot at goal, nothing to do with that Juve sniper footballer. The unpredictable Dembélé or Griezmann’s departure at the last minute did not help either. Barcelona did not know what to do with the ball and Huesca did not find a way to reach Ter Stegen either. A very sad and icy end for a harsh Barça.