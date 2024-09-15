Sunday morning in Turin was in danger of turning into a nightmare: a Lancia 037 ended up in the crowd behind the barriers in Piazza San Carlo in Turin, where the Motor Show was taking place this weekend. The driver of the Lancia during the show lost control of the car after a violent acceleration: the left wheels were on the pavement and the other two on the cobblestones, therefore on a terrain with a very different grip. The 037 went off on a tangent to the right, hitting the barriers and injuring 12 people who were unfortunately in that spot.

None of those involved in the accident are in danger, as we learn from the Piedmontese capital. Only one of the spectators suffered lacerated contused wounds and was transported in yellow code to the Mauriziano Hospital, while the other spectators involved are in green code and were treated on site thanks to the prompt intervention of the teams of the Croce Verde of Turin and the Red Cross of Moncalieri.

So much fear, therefore, in Turin, with one of the most anticipated events of the year in the city that risked being ruined by a tragedy that, fortunately, was only narrowly avoided. The Local Police of Turin has opened an investigation, while the mayor of the Piedmont capital, Stefano Lo Russo, expressed his closeness to the injured people.