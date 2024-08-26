A young man was injured, but is not in serious condition, after being thrown from a carousel set up for the patronal festival of Capurso, a town in the province of Bari

What was supposed to be a peaceful and carefree evening spent in joy at the town’s patronal festival risked turning into a terrible tragedy. In particular, for a boy who was having fun on a carousel set up especially for the happy occasion.

Injured boy falls from carousel

Suddenly, the safety lock that wrapped the young man she got unhooked throwing him off the ride. The boy flew a few meters before violently falling to the ground and being injured by the strong impact. The young man was rushed to the hospital he is not currently in serious health conditions.

The reconstruction of the accident that occurred on the carousel in which a young man was injured

The boy was spending a happy evening with his friends, all of whom had attended the patronal festival in honour of the Madonna held in Capursoin the metropolitan city of Bari.

Boy Falls From Ride Due to Safety Hook Failure

The young man had gotten on a carousel to enjoy a ride when, suddenly, the safety lock has come loose causing him to fall from the attraction. The medical personnel present for the festive occasion immediately provided first aid to the injured young man. The boy was rushed to the hospital’s emergency room Of Venus of Bari to undergo treatment and all the necessary tests.

Fortunately, after initially fearing that his health conditions were serious due to the trauma suffered to the head, the young man responded well to the therapies. He remained alert the whole time confirming that he had not suffered serious consequences following the fall from the carousel.

Meanwhile, the Carabinieri are currently investigating to ascertain the exact dynamics of the accident and determine any responsibilities.

problems with the locking hook

According to an initial reconstruction made by the investigators regarding the incident, there was some problem inherent to thesafety hook. In fact, when the ride started up and gradually gained speed, the lock came loose, causing the poor boy to fall to the ground.