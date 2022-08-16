Drone injures a woman. Panic in Piazza Gigli in Agrigento

Panic scenes during the concert from Mid-August in piazza Giglia ad Agrigento from Orietta Berti. The singer was performing when a drone escaped the control of owner it literally is precipitate on the crowd. The remotely piloted aircraft is fell on the public suddenly hurting a woman who was sitting on one Park bench. The unfortunate lady was quickly brought in hospital for dressings And investigations but his conditions Not I am severe.

A I photograph was using the apparatus to perform the photos aerial when suddenly the drone has fallen on present. At the expense of a woman who was in one more secluded position respect to the audience present. The lady in question is was injured and was taken to hospital for investigations, but as Agrigento News reports her conditions should not be serious. Instead, it remains to understand why the I photograph lost the check of the drone.

