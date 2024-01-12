Sarzana – Fear yesterday, Thursday 11 January, inside the Centroluna Ipercoop of Santa Caterina in Sarzana. Two men and a woman entered the supermarket and they stole food, clothing and cosmetics for a value of over 200 euros.

Once stopped by the Carabinieri of the Sarzana operational unit, the three flew into a rage, triggering panic in the supermarket. At first, they attempted to withhold the goods, threatening the Ipercoop security workers with death. The help of the military was thus requested: during the identification operations, one of the two men smashed a bottle of tomato pureejust stolen, with which he tried to attack the police.

After restoring calm, the police managed to reconstruct what happened thanks to the testimonies of those present and the security cameras. The two men were arrested on charges of improper robbery, while the woman, the second's partner, was reported to be at large.

In addition to the theft, the two robbers were guilty of other crimes: the first is accused of violence and resisting a public official, while the other he must also answer for the crime of escape, given that he was under house arrest. This morning, the judge of the Court of La Spezia validated the arrests and ordered the precautionary measure of the obligation to report to the judicial police.