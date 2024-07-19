Fear at Malpensa, plane forced to make emergency landing: the reason

A Delta Airlines plane, departing from Malpensa airport bound for Atlanta, was forced to urgently return to the Lombardy airport. The problem, currently being investigated, appears to have been caused by an engine failure. The Boeing 767-400 took off at 12:30, heading towards the US city of Atlanta. However, shortly after takeoff, the aircraft began a return maneuver, first heading towards Magenta, then flying over Abbiategrasso. From there, it turned towards the Novara area, before resuming its route north and returning to Malpensa.

The alarm immediately activated the intervention of the firefighters, who secured both the area and the vehicle. Initial reconstructions indicate that the cause of the emergency could have been an engine failure, highlighted by smoke and a fire starting on boardwhich made it necessary to close runway 35L-17R. The possibility of a bird strike, i.e. the impact with a flock of birds, among the causes of the malfunction cannot be ruled out.