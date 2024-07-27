Yet another attack suffered by the famous chef of the program “It’s always midday”, Sergio Barzetti. The man was punched in front of his restaurant

Great fear for Sergio Barzettithe famous chef of the program “It’s always noon” conducted by Antonella Clerici. In fact, on Thursday evening, the man suffered a violent attack at the hands of a man and a woman in front of his club. A terrible experience, according to what was reported by his lawyer Carlo Alberto Cova.

What happened to chef Sergio Barzetti

Known as the king of risotto, the famous chef of Antonella Clerici’s show, Sergio Barzetti, is unfortunately no stranger to such traumas. The two attackers, who had previously been the protagonists of similar intimidating behavior, initially insulted him and then quickly moved on to physical violence, hitting him with violent punches.

Several people present witnessed the attack. Fortunately, the chef suffered injuries of not serious entity, curable within seven days. A formal complaint will be filed for this serious episode. It would seem, among other things, that one of the attackers had filmed in a video the entire violence inflicted on Barzetti.

“Punched in the middle of the street. It’s not the first time”

This is the story told by Barzetti to his lawyer:

“It’s not the first time I’ve had problems of this kind, I’ve already received threats and I’m involved in stalking trials in which I’m the injured party. This episode, however, was particularly serious and saw these two individuals attack me while I was finishing loading the van after work at the restaurant. The situation has degenerated, but I will continue to move forward”.

The attack he suffered pushed the well-known chef and his entire staff to close the premises doors early and thus anticipate your well-deserved holidays:

“This evening, together with my staff, we decided to keep closed and bring forward the holidays. We’ll see what happens, but we’ll get back on our feet”.

The news of the vile beating suffered by the famous chef has aroused the support and solidarity of many fans, shocked by what happened. There have been numerous messages of encouragement and hope to find their darling totally recovered from this bad experience in the next edition of Antonella Clerici’s program.