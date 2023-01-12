Of Elena Meli

Stories from the hospital that was the epicenter of Uganda’s first tragic virus outbreak: lessons learned then and applied today to defend against Ebola

“As it came, it can come again.” Dominique Atim Corti directs the Courts Foundationwhich turns thirty this year, all spent raising funds to be devoted entirely to the St. Mary’s Hospital Lacor in Gulu, Northern Uganda. Thinking of the end of the Ebola virus epidemic in the country, he can’t forget that it could only be the umpteenth break, more or less long, that the contagion will grant: because this time the hospital was spared, but in 2000 it was the epicenter of the first Ebola epidemic in Uganda, the most violent to date with 224 deaths.

The first epidemic The Lacor hospital is almost a city and every day hundreds of people come here because they find it quality care at affordable or even free prices, for children up to five years of age or those who are poorer. It is the dream come true an Italian doctor, Piero Corti, and his wife Lucille Teasdale, a Canadian pediatric surgeonwho in the 1960s transformed a small Comboni Missionary hospital into a place to «guarantee the best possible care to the greatest number of people, at the lowest cost». In 2000, in full civil warthe hospital found itself facing the first epidemic of the Ebola virus: the students of the nursing school, young and healthy, began to get sick and die without understanding what the cause was. Matthew Lukwiya, Ugandan physician that Piero and Lucille Corti wanted as their successor to the management of Lacor, after spending a night on the reports understood that it was a hemorrhagic fever: he organized the hospital to prevent the contagion from spreading, he alerted the US CDC and thanks to the tests it was understood that it was Ebola. It was panic, but Matthew managed to convince some of the staff not to flee and to risk their lives not to abandon the sick, give them comfort and fight to contain the virus. He succeeded, at the cost of his own life: he was the last victim of that terrible epidemic which killed 224 peopleincluding thirteen health workers from Lacor. See also Pfizer, vaccine study against covid variants

Alert The memory of that tragedy is still alive and Dominique Atim Corti recounts that «As soon as we learned of the return of Ebola (the affected villages are just a three-hour journey from Lacor, ed) we raised the alert, warned the clinics that we have in the area to keep their guard up, repeated the courses to teach health personnel the safety procedures for managing patients and not getting infected ». They have also been made radio broadcasts to reach and educate people in remote villages, ambulance drivers have been trained to learn how to deal with potential suspects, the level of surveillance has increased in the emergency room and in all departments. As Alfred Oryem observes, the son of one of the nurses who died of Ebola in 2000 and is now in the communication office of Lacor, «the lesson of 2000 has not been lost, we have created a new isolation ward and used more resources for protective equipment, despite the financially difficult period we are going through to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic ». This time the virus spared Lacor, but there was a lot of fear and it wasn’t easy to keep our guard up because, as Dominique Atim explains, «we think that patients arrive bleeding but that’s not the case, at the beginning the symptoms are the fever that increases, the pains and discomforts common to many diseasesfrom malaria to meningitis. The increase in the deaths of young and healthy people must raise suspicions; then, if we are not prompt in curbing the disease, health personnel begin to die. Past experience has taught us a lot, immediately tracing safe cases and isolating contacts helps a lot to contain epidemics». However, they are not over forever: at Lacor everyone breathed a sigh of relief at the announcement of the end of the emergency, but they also know that the virus has not disappeared and could return. See also Sickle cell anemia, the first therapy for vaso-occlusive crises in Italy