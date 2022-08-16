The increase in cases of punctures of women in nightclubs and massive parties supposedly to drug and subdue the victims has become a concern for thousands of young people in Spain, whoe look with concern at this new practice of macho aggression.

Marina Canovaca, 23, felt a puncture a few weeks ago in a disco when she was enjoying a night out in Puerto de Santa María, a tourist town in southern Spain.

“I felt that they were taking me and taking me somewhere. I was behind without asking,” Marina explains to EFEwho describes the puncture as something similar to what he felt with the covid vaccine.

Various tests were carried out on the young woman to check if any substance had been administered to her and, despite presenting symptoms such as dizziness and loss of consciousness, the result was negative, a fact that is repeated in most of the complaints and which is still the reason is unknown.

“I really felt like I was crazy, I felt that they would not believe me. We denounced it, but I feel powerless that some people think this is a fabrication. I don’t wish it on anyone, you never think this is going to happen to you,” she notes.

Complaints

According to article 181.2 of the Spanish Penal Code, “sexual abuse is considered to be that which is carried out on people who are deprived of consciousness, as well as that which is committed by annulling the will of the victim through the use of drugs, drugs or any other substance. natural or suitable chemical for that purpose”.

Based on this, the use of a chemical substance that overrides the will of the victim is not considered violence or intimidation and, therefore,it would only fit the type of sexual abuse and not the aggression.

“To date, there are about 60 complaints in Spain (for punctures), although it would be necessary to find out if there has been chemical submission in all cases. However, the crime of minor injuries is being understood, although there has been no chemical submission, ”explains Iker Echevarría, a lawyer specializing in criminal law and a doctor of law, to EFE.

In addition, in countries such as the United Kingdom or France, around 1,700 cases have already been registered from September 2021 to January 2022 and in countries such as Belgium, Echevarría points out, “the penal code has recently been toughened, imposing sentences of up to 15 years in prison for those who drug others without their consent.

Educate in equality

From the field of psychology, the “solution” to these pricks is “to educate in equality from childhood”, points out the psychologist Marina Pinilla, “and not wait until they are adolescents or young adults to exclusively educate women in fear”.

“Although there is no injected substance, the victims do not know what has happened, if they have been drugged or not, and if they have been able to transmit an infection through contact or contaminated sharp material.

The psychological effects are similar to those of chemical submission but to a lesser extent, panic attacks, palpitations, a feeling of suffocation, nausea, dizziness that can lead to fainting, tingling in the extremities and fear of losing control, “he says.

Regarding the way in which these cases are treated from psychology, the clinical professional Elena Daprá emphasizes the importance of “working hard on beliefs” and fear. “The feeling of impotence and defenselessness that the victim has is very great, because she thinks that her aggression has had no repercussion. You have to work on fear so that it comes out and you can lead a normalized life, ”she explains.

Eduardo Ramos, head of the Laboratory Section of the Andalusian Association of Forensic Doctors (AMFA), points out that “it is plausible to suspect” that most of these injections are being “dry punctures”, a simple prick with a needle to frighten and create alarm.

With this method it is achieved that women cannot access leisure safely. “If we call it hooliganism, it becomes trivial, it is something else. It is a situation that threatens women for the simple fact of being a woman,” she remarks.

Sebastián Díaz, forensic doctor, details that to perform a puncture with the intention of injecting something, you need to introduce “two millimeters of liquid for at least 50 or 60 seconds.”

“In these cases, it is being seen that it is only a one-second puncture, where the victim feels the pain. For this reason, I believe that negative results are coming out in chemical submission, but it can lead to the spread of other diseases due to the puncture itself, ”she warns.

EFE

