Two unwanted passengers caused chaos on a train journey to Gatwick. The train had to be stopped when an animal refused to get off.

Gatwick – An ordinary train journey from Reading to Gatwick Airport took an unexpected turn when two squirrels suddenly caused chaos among the passengers. The cute animals, which had apparently sneaked on board without a valid ticket, forced the train company to cut the journey short. What began as a seemingly harmless incident developed into a strange story that left both train staff and passengers pretty confused.

On September 14, the two squirrels boarded the Great Western Railway (GWR) train at 8:54 a.m. from Reading Station to Gatwick Airport without being noticed. Shortly after boarding at Gomshall Station, the small rodents began to behave strangely, reports the BBCThey stormed through the aisles of the train and unsettled the passengers, who quickly retreated to other carriages. An eyewitness reported a “real tumult” as the frightened passengers tried to get to safety from the squirrels. The largest squirrel in the world lives in India.

Stowaway: Two squirrels sneaked aboard a train on the way to London Gatwick Airport. The train had to return home. © Great Western Railway

Animal incident like something out of a movie: British squirrels paralyze train journey

The situation escalated when the squirrels became more aggressive and allegedly tried to attack the passengers. “It was pure chaos,” an anonymous passenger told the British The SunWhile the majority of passengers fled, the affected rear carriage was quickly locked by a courageous train attendant to prevent the animals from causing further damage.

With the squirrels trapped in their makeshift prison, the railway staff hoped to get the situation under control. When the train arrived at Redhill Station, a member of the railway team was called to coax the animals out of the carriage. Despite creative attempts to chase the squirrels away with snacks and even brooms, according to reports from SkyNewsone of the animals absolutely refused to leave the train.

The attempt to de-escalate the situation lasted for over 30 minutes, but the persistent animal showed no signs of wanting to flee. Finally, the decision was made to take the train out of service and bring the squirrel back to Reading, where it could be safely removed. For the passengers affected, the incident meant one thing above all: delays and stress. Some travelers who were on their way to Gatwick Airport were under time pressure and might miss their flights.