Behind every great woman there is a story. that turned her in warrior, and in Mexico, the history of women is one of struggle and resistance against oppression, inequality and violence. Despite the progress made, there is still a huge gap between gender equality and reality. In our state of Sinaloa and throughout the country, women face the darkest moment in history: Governmentwho should be the main defender of our rights, is in charge of humiliating us, insulting us and violate us day after day.

last March 8It was an opportunity for us women to raise our voices and demand respect and justice. However, In Mexico City, the tenant of the National Palace ordered the installation of a large barrier that prevented the passageIn addition, he avoided seeing and listening to the demonstrations of the women who raised their voices for those who were silenced. In Los Mochis, Sinaloa, we saw uniformed highway agents marching to demand respect, and although it seems that it was a claim towards citizenship, it is actually an open secret that, within the corporation, the young women of the first generation of this school are subjected to insults and attacks from their peers and even from their superiors. In Culiacán, the 4Ta government decided to lead a public event to recognize the work of women who have stood out for various social, cultural and economic tasks, whom they have supported little or nothing at all: They ignored the cries for help from women, the vast majority of whom are young, who feel threatened by the wave of attacks and dangers that threaten them They expressed it with impressive messages in the massive march, “we are not one, we are not ten, fucking government tell us well” they shouted in unison.

López uses the morning as a forum for attacks against his adversariesconverting to women in public enemy number one of this government, I have said it before and I reiterate it today. Its sexist and misogyny message is not only directed at women in general, but also at women in leadership positions, such as the Minister President of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation, Norma Lucía Piña Hernández, who dared to insinuate that she is in the position thanks to him and not because of her merits, when her career is faultless; We have the first woman to hold that position and defend, despite this and many other insults and despite this government, the autonomy of the judiciary, unlike the plagiarist that she tried to impose and who, frankly, has not resigned yet.

Numerous leaders, feminist groups, intellectuals, federal legislators, among others, raised their voices, not only to defend the Minister of the Court, if not then express their dissatisfaction with the macho attacks of the autocrat who badly governs Mexico; Although Norma Piña defends herself, she has stood out in this situation for her intelligence and prudence by not falling for provocations and dedicating herself to doing her job alone, holding up not only the Supreme Court, but also all the women who feel represented for her.

On the other hand, it is inevitable for me to feel sorry to see the submission of the head of the Secretary of Public Security and Citizen Protection, as if he were, literally, his messiah, López touches his head, body language that shows what they represent for him, all the women in his cabinet and his drug party; That image will go down in history, the one that should never be repeated. Another shameful behavior as an example of López’s phallocracy is the response he gives to the journalist Nayeli Roldán for questioning him about the espionage of SEDENA, who stood up and stoically tolerated the insults he gave to the entire Mexican free press. one more time.

it is accurate to thank, the empathy of the men who joined the feminist movements this month of March and the sorority with which women have participated, but also with sadness I must admit that given the lack of criteria to understand female sorority, some irrational “machos” had time to criticize the sum of efforts in this great wave of 8M. Its mention is under discussion because I refer to the tests, I do not keep quiet.

We recommend you read: