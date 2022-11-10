Lack of incentive, pressure to work instead of studying and disconnection between content learned in the classroom and required in the exam are among the obstacles faced. So why do most people resist?” I feel very scared, especially since I’m in my last year of school. I don’t feel prepared at all, due to lack of time and motivation to study. I know very well that I will fail, as much as I don’t want to. I can’t have any expectations.”

This is how Maria Eduarda, a public school student in Bahia, is feeling about the current Enem, which will be administered on the next two Sundays, November 13th and 20th.

I also spoke with 53 other young people from public schools in 14 Brazilian states, and most, like Maria, said they feel very afraid and anxious about the exam.

What are the possible causes for such fear in the face of a test? Well, first I believe that it is delicate to characterize the Enem as just a test, because, whether you like it or not, the exam has become the largest in the country, and I have a personal theory that there is even a tendency for it to monopolize admission to Brazilian higher education.

Therefore, it is indeed a test, but not only: the Enem may or may not mean admission to the course and university of dreams, and this admission may mean the change of an entire cycle in the student’s personal and professional life and in all his family.

“Meritocracy is not a reality for us”

Returning then to the question: what can cause so much fear and anxiety? I felt that students answered the question when I asked another one: “What would you like them to know about public school students?”

Francisca, is still in the second year of high school in the Ceará network, but she summed up well what many others said: “We are going through thousands of obstacles every day, whether with a lack of structure, cuts in education or even lack of family incentive. Meritocracy is not a reality for us.”

Adriana, a student from Maranhão, adds: “Often, there is a devaluation of students in the public network, and they are placed on the sidelines compared to students in the private network. Society must be aware that we are highly capable of achieving our dreams and carrying out actions that can improve this world. What we lack, countless times, are tools for this, means and support. We deserve better teaching and more support from public intuitions. Since, when you invest in education, you are investing in numerous essential issues for man, such as health, union, respect and actions that enable improvements at universal levels.”

Most believe that there is indeed a discrepancy between public and private education networks, and the biggest symbol of this is that they do not see much connection, or sometimes none, between the contents they learn in the classroom and those that will be charged in the Enem. In this context, at some level and unfortunately, the college loses a little credibility as an institution that can help with the much feared and distant exam. The consequence is that young people feel alone and even more unprepared and unmotivated.

study x work

“There is a lot of pressure on our minds from everyone: school, family and friends”, says Joilda, a student from Bahia.

Joilda’s speech brings up a very important point: the pressure to study, for results and to be successful. This pressure alone would be a problem, but it is added to another extreme that was recently pointed out to me by a student: when they are studying and focusing on preparation, students end up listening, often from the same people who encouraged them, who are not doing nothing and that they should be working.

Marina, a student from São Paulo, knows this situation well: “I study every night focused on Enem and sometimes in the afternoon for school materials. I often stop doing things I would do in my spare time, and my family thinks I stop doing things to ‘do nothing’. It’s exhausting having to prove your effort to someone.”

The same happens with Larissa from Santa Catarina: “Some relatives have already said that it was more advantageous for me to work than to continue studying, mainly because I study full time and it is more difficult to get a job because of the schedule. I felt terrible because it demotivates us and makes us think we are wasting our time.”

I believe that the speech of the two illustrates, at least a little, how much confusion in the minds of these young people these extreme pressures, perhaps even paradoxical, can cause. It is very natural that they make them even more anxious and make them very doubtful about the path they are taking.

Not everyone will be able to spend years trying

Amid so many triggers for fear and anxiety, teens still have to deal with some romanticizations.

“They always talk about people who do well in the Enem, but I’ve never heard of people who didn’t. They could show that even these can have a future. I always see people posting their results and talking about how they studied, but they never say how many times they failed”, says Vivian, a student from São Paulo.

She brought up a very important point that was corroborated by many through the term “reality”: it is necessary that real students with common trajectories be shown, especially in the media. It’s okay to guide the young man from the periphery who studied 20 hours a day and passed medicine at 25 universities, but unless you show how many times he failed, how he learned basic math or show the real path he took, everything the subject will do. will be to demotivate even more young people who watch or read.

In addition, the phrase “try as many times as necessary” disregards some realities. It’s a shame, but not everyone will be able to spend years trying. With each failed attempt, family and personal pressure to work significantly increases. Holding back and trying again may not always be an option.

Hope for a better future

For a young person in the Brazilian public network, the path to university is full of more challenges than it should be, and most said they think or have thought about giving up, but everyone continues to resist. Because?

João, a student from São Paulo, is motivated by a philosophy: “Because until today I have dreams. I have a philosophy of my own: if I have dreams, I have hope. And if I have hope, I have something to cling to. It’s a constant struggle, for sure, but no one ever said that it would be easy to get into life and win, the question is whether you find the strength to keep going. I also received motivation from friends and teachers, at least, to try. I don’t need to get it right away, but at least try.”

For Fábio, another student from São Paulo, the motivation is: “To honor the opportunity that life is offering me, as many need to share the responsibility of studying with other commitments, and others do not even have the opportunity to study.”

The other students I heard agree with both and, as a motivation to resist, they still point out: the hope for a better future with more possibilities, the dream of becoming a professional in the desired career and the desire to make the family and people who helped.

🇧🇷

Voices of Education is a fortnightly column written by young people from Safeguard, a social program of volunteers who help Brazilian public school students get into university. The program’s founder, Vinícius De Andrade, and students assisted by Safeguard in all states of the federation take turns authoring the texts. Follow the Safeguard profile on Instagram at @salvaguarda1

This text was written by Vinícius De Andrade and reflects the author’s opinion, not necessarily that of DW.