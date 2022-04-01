Stone fruit producers from Vega Alta yesterday expressed their concern about possible frosts that, according to forecasts by the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet), could reappear this weekend. Andrés Marín, a member of Coag-IR, indicated that, given the fear that low temperatures could cause damage to peach, nectarine or apricot crops, “the usual systems have been enabled to cushion the cold, such as the placement of paraffin jars, which will be lit if the temperature drops to zero degrees. Wind generators have also been prepared in those farms where the orography allows it».

Marín pointed out that, currently, “all the varieties are already with the fruit almost set, so a frost at this point would be terrifying.” And he explained that excessive cold “is very detrimental to the fruit, since the skin is very sensitive, as well as very necessary, since it is essential for the fruit to ripen in an integral way.”

“A frost would truncate the aspirations of many inhabitants of the municipalities of the Vega Alta, because they have these three or four months of work to be able to survive,” he stressed. According to Aemet forecasts, during the next morning, from Friday to Saturday, the skies will be clear in the Region, increasing the possibility that temperatures will drop considerably in traditionally colder areas, which could lead to frost . The fear also extends into the early hours of Sunday.

From the Union of Small Farmers they remember that “the burning of paraffin in the fields to avoid frost is allowed and this was made clear during the previous episode of frost, since the files that the Civil Guard opened against some farmers who carried out these practices were subsequently filed”, explained Antonio Moreno, Secretary of Agriculture of this organization.