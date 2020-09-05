In NRW, local elections are in September – an explosive date also in terms of federal politics. There could be bitter defeats for the CDU. But the SPD is also worried.

Dortmund / Düsseldorf – Actually apply Local elections as a special case among the Ballot boxes in large, representative democracies like the German: It’s about regional issues, about politicians who appear in the daily life of voters – and little about “big” party politics. But if on September 13th in NRW city and community councils and mayors elected everything is a little different.

Local election 2020 in North Rhine-Westphalia: Great importance also for Laschet – and the SPD

For example with the SPD: Actually, with its nomination for Chancellor and a clear course, the party wanted direction Red-red-green come “in front of the wave” again. That would perhaps be said with a view to the corona virus. Except that the election wave of the Social Democrats is by no means threatening to show exponential growth. Rather, it has been gently washing the proud party down for years. Now judge All eyes are open to the Social Democrats NRW. A flop in the heartland would be bitter.

On the other side is that CDU – last but not least Armin Laschet. Of the NRW Prime Minister wants to go to the top of his party. But the start of the election campaign failed. Health Minister Jens Spahn also made a bitter appearance. An election defeat across the country could also be seen as a vote on the corona policy. And thus be a major setback. The choice is also important for them Greens. The party has often been the king of the polls. But real gains in city councils would send a meaningful signal.

Survey before the NRW election: Greens on the up – bitter results for GroKo parties?

Surveys a week before election day actually show the Greens in particular on the upswing * – the SPD and CDU could have difficulties portraying themselves as clear winners. But it also seems to indicate that this will be the case in many places Race for the mayor’s chair become a tight one. Runoff elections could follow in a few big cities. What is the situation like in the main cities? Here is an overview:

Local election in North Rhine-Westphalia: SPD fears for “Herzkammer” Dortmund – challenger with painful notoriety

The Social Democrats are concerned about a symbolic mayor’s office: the in Dortmund. How seriously the SPD is taking the situation is shown by the celebrity contingent it sends to the city. Olaf Scholz was already there. The party leader came on Tuesday (September 1st) Norbert Walter-Borjans even over for the second time.

In Dortmund, the situation for the SPD is quite precarious: the long-time SPD-Mayor Ullrich Sierau no longer competes. According to one of the Ruhr news and Radio 91.2 The Forsa survey commissioned in May is her candidate Thomas Westphal on 35, CDU candidate Andreas Hollstein to 31 percent. At the beginning of September, however, WDR was noticeably ahead, at least in the city council. Hollstein, so far Mayor of Altena in the Sauerland, became known nationwide when he campaigned to take in more asylum seekers during the refugee crisis. That’s why a mentally ill attacked him with a knife. Westphal is so far the economic developer of the third largest city in North Rhine-Westphalia.

2020 election in North Rhine-Westphalia: Laschet threatens low blow in the hometown of Aachen

Should be of particular interest Armin Laschet the exit in his hometown Aachen. But the result could not bring him much joy, if one believes the one published on Friday (September 4th) WDR-Survey. Participates in the mayor’s race Sibylle Keupen a green one – and with 35 percent quite noticeably ahead CDU man Harald Baal (26 percent) and SPD candidate Mathias Dopatka (24 percent).

Even if Baal saves himself in the runoff election, Dopatka’s votes could help the Greens in office and dignity. It’s also bitter because I’ve been with it since 2009 Marcel Philipp a Christian Democrat presides over the former imperial city. He no longer competes.

Local elections in North Rhine-Westphalia: Cologne’s election campaign under the sign of security – mayor under police protection

In Cologne, the only megacity in Germany’s most populous federal state, the OB election is particularly prestigious – and characterized by a special constellation. Incumbent Henriette Reker is indeed independent, but is from CDU and Greens supported. SPD opponent Andreas Kossiski is a police officer – and focuses on security. But surveys promise good things for Reker: She was recently well ahead of Kossiski.

Reker himself was in the mayor’s election campaign in 2015 by a right-wing extremist assassin with a knife in the neck

stabbed and seriously injured. Also this time there is Threats from the social networks, as became known in early September. Reker then received police protection for the election campaign.

2020 election in NRW: SPD and Greens in a clinch – the CDU candidate comes from Cologne of all places

The sign on the other side of the Rhine is different, in Dusseldorf. With Thomas Geisel there is an SPD incumbent here. He recently made headlines with plans for a major concert in Corona times – and thus caused unrest even in federal politics. In the European elections, however, the Greens also performed strongly, with the MP Stefan Engstfeld they are sending a very serious opponent into the race.

Laughing third party could CDU man Stephan Keller be. However, he has a penalty – he comes from the hated Cologne of all places. If you believe the latest WDR survey, then there will be a head-to-head race: According to the Infratest-dimap survey, Keller and Geisel were on par with 31 percent.

Local elections in the west: explosive situation in Münster – former partners in the election battle

Muenster is a special place: the Westphalian city is known for its numerous students. The starting position in the race for the OB post is also explosive. Last ruled CDU and Greens together – but the alliance slowly dismantled itself. Now step Lord Mayor Markus Lewe and the Green Peter Death Cinema against each other. The Greens caused a bang with the demand for a car-free city center.

The SPD tries to use the opposition role. “5 years ruled, 5 years nothing happened. Vote black-green “is an election campaign slogan of Mayor candidate Michael Jung. A frontal attack on both partners in the city coalition. According to a current trend of “Münster barometers” of the Munster newspaper the three candidates will fight the race among themselves. The WDR survey sees incumbent Lewe with 50 percent of the poll as a clear favorite – so the chances of the runoff election are above all death cinema.

Local elections in North Rhine-Westphalia: In 2015, Bonn fell to the CDU – now the Greens could take over

There are other signs in Bonn. The CDU man is there Ashok-Alexander Sridharan in office and dignity since 2015 – after 20 years of SPD reign. In the former federal capital, however, he also has a prominent challenger. The social democratic candidate Lissi von Bülow is the daughter of a former minister from the Helmut Schmidt era: Andreas von Bülow was head of research and technology for two years.

But a surprise looms: Better than von Bülow in the last survey Green Katja Dörner from. If there is a runoff, she could become Sridharan’s opponent. And then definitely make the race with the votes of the SPD voters.

NRW election in September: Black and green are also doing something together in Wuppertal

Election evening will probably also be exciting in Wuppertal. Do it here Greens and CDU common cause once more. Nevertheless, the race for the mayor’s office is very close: The WDR survey saw that Greens Uwe Schneidewind and SPD man Andreass Mucke almost on par – and at a high level: 44 percent for Schneidewind and 42 percent for Mucke were on the books. The remaining votes in the poll went to FDP and left-wing candidates. The outcome seems to be open: it could be all or nothing on September 13th. (fn)