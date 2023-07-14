The team was found guilty of gaining a “huge and unfair advantage”, according to the Stewards’ Bulletin, thanks to the presence of RFID scanning equipment in the pitlane during practice for the Formula E event in the United States.

Soon after the decision, Vergne wrote on social media that the system was to “simply read the serial number of the tires, so we know which tires are being used by the others. Something any team can (and certainly does) do by snapping photo”.

The penalty meant that both Vergne and teammate Stoffel Vandoorne had to start from the pits for the Portland E-Prix, before finishing the race in 11th and 12th respectively.

But after the race Vergne made further comments to the media, criticizing the decision, particularly regarding the wording which was changed in a revised stewards bulletin which eliminated any references to tyres, simply stating that DS Penske had been able to “collect live data from all cars”.

Ahead of this weekend’s double round of the Rome E-Prix, the FIA ​​held a hearing on the matter and found that Vergne had breached Article 12.2.1c), f), k) of the International Sporting Code for “misconduct towards the stewards and the FIA”.

Vergne was handed a €3000 fine, which was suspended until the end of the season.

Jean-Eric Vergne, DS Penske, on the grid Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

The FIA ​​statement reads: “During the hearing the driver stated that some of the words written in the press were not said by him.”

“He agreed that some of the comments he actually made were not respectful towards the Stewards and also the FIA.”

He further added that Vergne “has full respect for the work of the Stewards and the FIA”.

Vergne is fifth in the current Formula E standings, 57 points behind championship leader Nick Cassidy, with two rounds still to go in Rome and London.