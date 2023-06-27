The weekend in Portland probably put an end to DS’s hopes of being able to fight for the conquest of the Formula E drivers’ championship, putting Jean-Eric Vergne almost definitively out of contention. Although Formula E has confirmed its unpredictability, at the moment the transalpine driver is in fifth position in the standings, 57 points behind the leader, currently in the hands of Jake Dennis, who also comes from five consecutive podium finishes.

The American one will be a weekend that the team will remember for a long time, not only because it was the home race for Penske, the French manufacturer’s partner team, but also because of the controversy surrounding the team’s actions.

In fact, both Vandoorne and his teammate were forced to start the race from the pit lane following reports from the marshals about the team’s behaviour. According to the stewards’ bulletin, DS Penske was found guilty of taking an “unfair advantage of having RFID scanning equipment in the pit lane during free practice to read the barcodes on the tires of opponents and understand their use during the weekend.

Jean-Eric Vergne, DS Penske, DS E-TENSE FE23 Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images

An early version of the bulletin stated that the team had used this scanning system to obtain information on the tires fitted to rival cars, but a revised version dropped the reference to tyres, simply stating that the team had been able to “collect data on real time from all cars”.

An accusation that Vandoorne has strongly rejected, emphasizing that the objective was only to identify the identification number of the tyres, a practice that is actually quite widespread in Formula E, which generally occurs, however, by exploiting the images collected by photographers in the pit lane or along the track.

However, the Belgian could not hide that the penalty was deserved, not so much for the actions themselves, but for the fact that the FIA ​​forbids teams to mount special equipment in the pit lane or along the track which could guarantee an advantage over the competition. Furthermore, any system capable of transmitting telemetry data or information of various kinds must pass through the strict control of the Federation through the official datalogger.

“Obviously what we did was wrong. But the message that was conveyed was incorrect, as it said we were stealing other teams’ data. That’s not what we did, we were just trying to check which set of tires they were using the others, which you can do with a normal camera. The other teams do it, they use photographers in the pit lane. We found a clever, or easy way, and we paid a high price for it.”

“We accept the decision, we can’t change it, but the message was sent the wrong way.”

Before the race, Vergne had entrusted his thoughts to social media with which he had criticized the formulation chosen by the FIA ​​stewards, according to which DS was stealing data from his opponents in real time. An accused that the Frenchman decisively rejected to the sender, underlining how it was completely inaccurate.

“This is completely wrong, with the system we just read the serial number of the tires to know which tires are being used by the others. Something any team can do (and certainly does) by taking pictures,” wrote Vergne.

“But we have never had access to any kind of real-time data from other teams. We never had any pressures or temperatures or anything. I stand by my team, we accept the decision as to having this car when it was not allowed.”

Jean-Eric-Vergne, DS Penske Photo by: Andreas Beil

Starting from the back, the two DS riders tried to recover, at times even reaching the top ten. However, also after going off the track, Vergne had to settle for a position on the edge of the points zone, as did his teammate, who only finished one position behind him. Vandoorne said he believed the fact that he had to start from the pit lane did not play a big part in the team’s result, as the extreme need to conserve energy prevented his rivals from taking off in the early stages.

“Some may do a better job than us. In races like this, we always see Jaguars and Porsches in the lead, while we struggle. I’m not entirely sure why, but in the more purely pace-based races, we usually go better. But when there is chaos and you need energy to keep going, we don’t seem to be able to do that. We are definitely not happy and we have to do a better job,” added the Belgian.