The temperature rose drastically last weekend in Rome, both on and off the track. The Formula E title battle reached a fever pitch when championship rivals and childhood friends Mitch Evans and Nick Cassidy clashed, paving the way for Jake Dennis to mortgage the title.

With a 24-point lead heading into the double round of the London E-Prix later this month, Dennis is firmly at the top of the table and aiming to stay there to win on home soil.

The events of Sunday’s race and its ramifications on the title somewhat overshadowed what happened the day before when, for a few seconds, everyone held their breath after the biggest crash in Formula E history. The wide eyes and heavy breathing caught everyone’s attention.

The wide-open eyes and heavy breathing captured by the on-board camera of Edoardo Mortara’s car, a few seconds after the enormous frontal impact with Sam Bird’s crashed car, made it clear to everyone what immense forces the Maserati driver had endured. Over the next few minutes the extent of the incident began to emerge, with six cars retiring – four of which were essentially thrown in the bin – while another four were repaired under the red flag and were able to line up for the subsequent restart.

The increased speeds of the Gen3 cars mean that sections of the track, such as Turn 6 in Rome, are now a significantly greater challenge Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Luckily, and almost unbelievably, all the pilots managed to get out unscathed, but it was close. Mortara’s major impact with Bird occurred just behind the Jaguar’s safety cell and not quite at a 90 degree angle, although the incident immediately brought to mind the crash which sadly claimed the life of Dilano van’t Hoff recently.

And there is no doubt that the halo protected Antonio Felix da Costa from serious injury after the Porsche driver was run over by Sebastien Buemi’s car. The Envision Racing driver arrived on the scene first and hit Bird after the Briton lost control in turn 6, hitting the track sideways. The crash was not the first to occur on that part of the track, which is a blind, uphill and notoriously bumpy section which had previously involved Andre Lotterer in the race and Jake Hughes in qualifying.

With emotion understandably running high following the crash, calls were made for changes to be made to the circuit. Bird called the bumps and raised manhole covers “excessive” and called for changes to be made ahead of next year.

But are the pilots right? The current configuration of the EUR City Circuit in Rome has been in use since 2021 and whilst bumps along this section have always been apparent they have never been a significant problem until now.

Could the introduction of spotters, as is commonly seen in oval racing, help drivers in scenarios where visibility is limited on fast, narrow road circuits? Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

While the circuit has remained unchanged for the last three years, what has changed are the cars, with the new Gen3 for 2023 being faster than its predecessor. This means that some corners that were once flat out now present a greater challenge, such as Turn 6 in Rome, where riders had to open the throttle on corner entry before returning to full power. Bird also pointed out that the Hankook tyres, new for this season, have a harder sidewall structure, which means “every time you hit a bump, the car gets up in the air a little bit more.”

No slowdown is expected for the cars: the tender for Gen4 machines, which opened last month, indicates that power levels are set to nearly double, from 350kW to a peak of 600kW in 2026. If cars are set to get ever faster, it means more focus needs to be placed on assessing whether certain curves on the calendar remain suitable for higher speeds.

Whilst all circuits undergo rigorous testing and evaluation before being approved by the FIA, it certainly cannot be said that improvements cannot be made to ensure that incidents like this do not become more frequent.

Stewards crane the cars of Edoardo Mortara, Maserati Racing, Maserati Tipo Folgore, Sam Bird, Jaguar Racing, Jaguar I-TYPE 6 after a big crash on lap 9 Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

The obvious solution for the Rome circuit is to smooth out at least some of the bumps along the fastest section of the track. The curve will remain a challenge, but it won’t be a lottery. In the aftermath of the accident, the FIA ​​has already stated that it “will review the track layout in view of next year’s event, based on potential new knowledge and driver feedback”.

The crash also highlighted growing calls to introduce spotters or a real-time GPS tracking system to warn pilots of the dangers ahead. Armchair critics were quick to criticize the drivers on social media for failing to slow down, but replays showed that most of the cars were already in the non-visible crash zone before the yellow flags were displayed. As Buemi put it, “when something like this happens, it’s hard to avoid.”

The crash left many mechanics with rebuilding new cars overnight. It’s a job that would normally take more than a day to complete, but all 22 riders were able to set off on Sunday. They, like many others, are hoping these multi-car crashes don’t become a regular occurrence.