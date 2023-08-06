2023 represented a turning point for Formula E with the debut of Gen 3, the new generation single-seater that brought various innovations to the all-electric category.

One of the most significant changes concerns the regeneration system, much more complex than in the past, given that on every car, in addition to the classic motor generator on the rear axle, there is also one on the front axle of 250 kW. This made it possible to double the regenerative capacity compared to Gen 2, for a total of 600 kW, opening the door to different racing modes.

Among the innovations there should also have been the quick charge pit stop which, in about thirty seconds, should have provided a quantity of energy of 4kWh useful for activating the Attack Charge, i.e. a pre-established period of time in which the pilot could have used a higher amount of energy, a bit like Attack Mode.

However, this new mode hasn’t made its debut yet and has most likely been pushed back to Season 10 in 2024, although approval by the Federation and all teams will be required. But the Attack Charge wasn’t the only novelty that didn’t make its debut with the new generation single-seaters. For example, this year there were also problems with the LEDs which until last season indicated the activation of the power boost: during 2023 the Federation sought a temporary solution with its partners but, after the break, we should arrive at something definitive.

The steering wheel used in the 2023 Formula E season, unchanged for years. Photo by: Gianluca D’Alessandro

A new standard steering wheel was also supposed to make its debut with the third generation of cars. In fact, over the years the electric series has always made use of a standard steering wheel for all the teams made by the XAP company, shared with other categories such as Formula 2 and Formula 3. The one that the Formula E drivers have used until at the end of this season it is in fact still in use in the cadet series, while Formula 3 has already moved to the new model.

The new steering wheel should have also made its debut in Formula E at the beginning of Season 9, so much so that several drivers have already had the opportunity to try it on the simulator and in some private test sessions for the development of the new Gen 3. Also in this case, however, it was then decided to postpone its debut by a year, postponing everything to 2024.

A first joint test was carried out about a week ago, during the shakedown of the last round of the world championship which has just ended, i.e. in the Friday session preceding the first free practice session. For the rest of the weekend, however, the teams were able to ride with the old version, so as not to insert an element of unpredictability in a decisive appointment for the assignment of both world titles.

The new standard steering wheel tested during the London ePrix shakedown Photo by: Porsche

The pilots thus had the opportunity to familiarize themselves with the modified handle and the new design, both revised compared to the previous generation. Furthermore, the test also gave the FIA ​​and the teams the opportunity to verify that the communication systems, connections and related software were working as expected, in order to have time to resolve any problems during the summer break.

The new steering wheel has a slightly different shape than in the past, with a new button layout, which will give more configuration options to the teams. Furthermore, in the lower part there will be a new manettino which incorporates a small screen which, for example, is not used in Formula 3. In the rear part, the dimensions of the paddles have also been changed, including the one necessary for activating the regen phase before braking.