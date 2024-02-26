There are several new features on the Formula E calendar this year. 2024 will not only represent Tokyo's entry into the world of electric single-seaters, but also the debut of Misano as the Italian stage of the world championship, which will replace Rome.

After the accidents of last season, the organizers of the championship have in fact decided to give up the event in the capital, instead aiming for a permanent circuit. Misano's candidacy arrived right from the start, beating the competition from Vallelunga, which had declared itself willing to consider the possibility of hosting the event.

Over the years, Misano has hosted numerous categories, including MotoGP, Superbike, Ferrari Challenge and DTM, as well as the old Formula 3. From this year the Romagna track will also welcome Formula E, albeit on a revised route to adapt it to the needs of electric single-seaters.

The Formula E layout will be shortened by just under a kilometer compared to the version used by MotoGP, with the most important change in the first sector. In fact, at the first braking point, the electric single-seaters will cut directly towards the stretch that leads to Quercia, instead of tackling the Variante del Parco and the Curva del Rio. For this reason it was also decided to lengthen the pit lane, which will be lengthened in such a way that, if necessary, the cars do not re-enter the track from the pit lane right at the braking point for Turn 1.

Misano layout Photo by: FIA Formula E

The other small change concerns the inclusion of a chicane in the big bend after the Tramonto bend. Instead of covering a stretch at full speed, with some risk of ending up off the road given the little aerodynamic load generated by these cars, the teams will instead be allowed a demanding braking which will not only offer greater overtaking opportunities, but also an important chance to recharge the battery.

The latter is an aspect that should not be underestimated, because with so few corners useful for charging and such long straights, energy management will become a central element for setting the race strategy.

After the artificially created chicane, the layout of the track will faithfully reflect that used in other categories until the finish line.

The Misano ePrix will take place on the weekend of 13 and 14 April, with a double appointment that will represent the sixth and seventh round of the 2024 Formula E season. Recently the organizers of the Italian circuit have updated the data regarding the economic activities that produces every event in the area: the prospects suggest that a Formula E stage that could reach the value of MotoGP in the medium term.

Competition Round Location Date 1 1 Mexico City (Mexico) January 13, 2024 2 2-3 Diriyah (Saudi Arabia) 26-27 January 2024 3 4 Sao Paulo (Brazil) March 16, 2024 4 5 Tokyo (Japan) March 30, 2024 5 6-7 Misano Adriatico (Italy) 13-14 April 2024 6 8 Monte Carlo (Monaco) April 27, 2024 7 9-10 Berlin (Germany) 11-12 May 2024 8 11-12 Shanghai (China) 25-26 May 2024 9 13 Portland (United States) 29-30 June 2024 10 2-3pm London (UK) 20-21 July 2024