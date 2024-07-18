In London, everything is ready for the final Formula E race of the season, with a story still to be written, especially for the two leading manufacturers of the first two years of Gen 3 of the electric category, namely Porsche and Jaguar.

There are still three titles on the table, namely the drivers’ title, the teams’ title and, finally, the one reserved for constructors only, with the latter among the new features of the tenth season of the series to give greater prominence and prestige to the big brands that have decided to take part in the world championship.

As for the drivers’ championship, there are actually seven drivers still in contention for the title, with the showdown in London to crown another season’s champion coming down to the wire, as has been the case in recent years. When the championship headed to Portland for rounds 13 and 14, current drivers’ championship leader, Jaguar’s Nick Cassidy, had a mathematical chance of securing the title.

Mitch Evans, Jaguar Racing, Jaguar I-TYPE 6, Antonio Felix da Costa, Porsche, Porsche 99X Electric Gen3, Robin Frijns, Envision Racing, Jaguar I-TYPE 6 Photo by: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

Seven drivers competing for the world championship

However, two zeros in the standings weighed on his chances, one due to a personal error while he was leading in race 1, while the second came on Sunday due to a contact that forced him to return to the pits, finishing outside the top 10. Cassidy can complain about the fact that he did not have priority treatment in the fight for the title, with which he probably would have already been able to graduate champion, but in London he has the chance to achieve that goal which eluded him last season in the English capital, however, when he was still racing for Envision.

This double zero allowed the rivals to get closer, reopening a championship that seemed almost decided given the large advantage of the New Zealander. Thanks to the third place in Portland, his teammate Mitch Evans has brought himself to only twelve points, a loot not insurmountable considering the known unpredictability of the electric championship. Also at twelve points is Pascal Wehrlein with Porsche, who managed to reduce the gap thanks to a good fourth place obtained in Portland despite having run for most of race 2 without a front wing.

Further back at 33 points is Wehrlein’s teammate Antonio Félix da Costa: the Portuguese is back in contention for the title thanks to four wins in the last five races, three of which were consecutive. However, with just 50 points available in the race plus the additional points for pole, even a win with a zero for his opponents in Race 1 in London would not be enough to fully reopen the game: in short, da Costa would need an extremely unlikely combination of results to reopen the game, with his three main opponents having another subdued weekend. Not surprisingly, the Portuguese has made it clear that realistically his main task for the weekend will be to support Wehrlein and help Porsche in the fight for the three titles.

Pilot Team Points Nick Cassidy Jaguar 167 Mitch Evans Jaguar 155 Pascal Wehrlein Porsche 155 Anthony Felix da Costa Porsche 134 Oliver Rowland Nissan 131 Jean-Eric Vergne DS 129 Jake Dennis Andretti (Porsche) 122

Mathematically, Oliver Rowland, protagonist of a great season with Nissan despite having been forced to skip the double event in Portland due to a physical problem, Jean-Eric Vergne and Jake Dennis are still in the game. What leaves the door open for these last three drivers is more mathematics than a concrete chance.

Jaguar and Porsche battle it out for the constructors’ title

In addition to the drivers’ title, the Teams’ Championship is also at stake. Jaguar is leading with 322 points, but Porsche has managed to close in on them, bringing their tally to 289 points, with a haul of 33 points that places the British brand as the favorite to win the title. The opposite is true for the Manufacturers’ Trophy, with the German manufacturer leading with 407 points, with a two-and-a-half-nine point advantage over the Jaguar brand.

In 2023, Formula E made its third appearance at ExCeL London, following previous UK E-Prix visits to Battersea Park in 2015 and 2016. The track offers a unique challenge with its mix of indoor and outdoor sections, which last year presented a doubly challenging challenge as it was dry inside and pouring rain outside.

The track starts indoors on a surface that offers excellent grip to the drivers. After a quick succession of corners, the track moves outside, where grip is less as the asphalt is different and provides less grip. The outer section of the circuit features a series of flowing chicanes, perfect for overtaking opportunities. After the chicanes, the drivers must make a rapid descent into a series of twisting corners before climbing back up into the main pavilion to complete the lap.

Mitch Evans, Jaguar Racing, 3rd position, congratulates Antonio Felix da Costa, Porsche, 1st position Photo by: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

Qualification plays a key role again

The track remains unchanged from 2023, with a length of 2.08 km and a total of 20 corners. The Attack Mode activation area is strategically placed on the outside of Turn 16, in order to create further opportunities to swap positions in a double-header where qualifying will once again be of fundamental importance.

The last few events, in fact, were held on tracks where energy management over the long distance was more important than the starting position given the characteristics of the track. On the contrary, here in London, given the rather tortuous track, the performance on the single lap is once again central to the result, especially considering that those points could also prove extremely useful for the three classifications. Even more important will be to find consistency, because even during this world championship there have been occasions in which the riders have performed well on one of the two days of the race and struggled more on the other: in this case there will be no other opportunities to make up for it.

Beware of outsiders, just like Nissan, DS or Maserati, but also of the possibility of factory teams working with customers: Andretti could prove to be a key ally for Porsche, as Envision for Jaguar. Let the show of this world championship finale begin!